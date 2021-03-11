Best whisky deals for every taste and budget

Everyone’s after the best whisky deals. But whisky is a such as complex and diverse spirit – so much so it has two different spellings depending on which part of the world you are – it’s hard to know where to start.

But help is at hand with Decanter’s whisky hub, where you can find everything you need to know about this fascinating spirit. From simply wanting to understand more about the myriad styles, finding out how to invest in whisky or even how to spot a fake one, we’ve got you covered.

And for those stocking up the drinks cabinet, we have the best whisky deals for you so you can make a host of classic whisky cocktails, such as Highballs, Old Fashioneds and Whisky Sours.

Delving deeper, our experts have unearthed the best whisky deals for a range of styles, from the top cask-finished whiskies to the best single malts.

You can also learn all about Japanese whisky – including the top 10 to try. Or for those with a budget in mind, we have the best whisky deals under £50/$50 and for deeper pockets at under £100/$100.

Best whisky deals from around the world

SCOTLAND

Highland Park 18 Year Old Viking Pride

What makes a whisky great? Complexity, character, balance – longevity too. More than 20 years after its launch, this remains exceptional thanks to its restrained smoke, wonderful fragrance of fruit and flowers, and sumptuous combination of heather honey and vanilla fudge. Tasting it again is like a warm hug from an old friend. Alc 43%

Bowmore 12 Year Old

Located on Islay in the Hebrides, Bowmore is the oldest distillery on the island, receiving a licence in 1779. Islay is famed for its smoky whiskies, with flavours ranging from gently smoking embers all the way to chewing on a lump of coal while smelling iodine. Bowmore 12 year old is somewhere in the middle, with charred pineapple, mango, honey and vanilla alongside bonfire smoke drifting on the breeze. Alc 40%

Glenfarclas 15 Year Old

You could pick pretty much any Glenfarclas distillery bottling, such is the consistently superb quality of the distillery’s output. They are also excellent value for money. Hugely characterful distillate and Sherry oak make for rich flavours of Demerara sugar, raisin fudge, cinnamon and nutmeg, all backed up by hints of smoke and butterscotch. Alc 46%

IRELAND

Bushmills 2001 Feuillette Cask (Causeway Collection)

The first in a new series of ultra-limited bottlings from the Antrim distillery, this spent its last two years or so in a small Burgundy feuillette cask. Layers of warmly spiced dried fruit, then dessert apple and ripe red fruits, with a touch of black banana on the finish. It’s cask strength, but easily smooth enough to cope. Alc 49%

Jameson Black Barrel

One of the secrets to Jameson’s huge global success has been the endless array of spin-offs. Like this riff on the core Jameson style: a pot still-heavy whiskey that uses lots of influential ex-bourbon and Sherry casks. You get the sweet, honeyed cereal flavour of Jameson, but with extra plummy fruits and plenty of tannic depth from the oak. Alc 40%

Teeling Small Batch

This blended Irish whiskey comprises grain and malt whiskeys that have initially been aged in ex-bourbon barrels, before being blended and further aged in rum casks from Central America. Spicy, floral and rich, the palate also boasts plenty of vanilla custard, lemon, rum n raisin fudge and orchard fruits. Alc 46%

USA

Michter’s US 1 Sour Mash

Sour mash whiskeys are the spirituous equivalent of sourdough bread. When it comes to fermenting the mash of the grains, some of the previously fermented mash is added to start the process off in this new batch. This small-batch whiskey is neither a rye nor a bourbon, and has flavours of vanilla ice cream drizzled with honey, cherries and plums, plus cinnamon and black pepper spice. Alc 43%

High West Campfire

Situated at 2,100m above sea level in Utah, High West is the world’s only ski-in, ski-out whiskey distillery. It takes an unconventional approach to its product creation too, as witnessed with Campfire, a moreish blend of rye distilled at High West, plus sourced bourbon and peated Scotch whisky. Sweet vanilla fudge and caramel are accompanied with fruity berries, tobacco spices and nutmeg, all finished with a wisp of bonfire smoke. Alc 46%

Four Roses Small Batch

This reliably excellent whiskey from one of Kentucky’s best producers ticks off just about everything on a bourbon lover’s wish list: velvety texture, rich and smoothly mellow, with bucketloads of red fruit, sweet vanilla and coconut. There’s power here, but worn lightly thanks to the delectable notes of fudge, hazelnuts and salted caramel. Alc 45%

JAPAN

Nikka from the Barrel

This squat little 50cl bottle may look like aftershave, but it’s one of the best value in Japanese whisky. A blended whisky dialling in at 51.4%, it’s a heavyweight liquid with oodles of complexity. Sweet caramel and cinnamon mix with orange zest, pear, coffee, clove and dried chilli flakes. Alc 51.4%

Suntory Toki

Toki is a blended whisky sourced from the Hakushu, Yamazaki and Chita distilleries owned by the iconic Japanese company Suntory. Aromas of banana and melon join vanilla, oats and gear oil on the grassy palate alongside pear, almonds and cinnamon. Alc 43%

Hatozaki Blended Whisky

The Hatozaki range is made by master distiller & blender, Kimio Yonezawa at Kaikyo Distillery in the port town of Akashi in south-west Japan. It’s named after the lighthouse ‘Hatozaki’ in Akashi harbour which is shown on the label. This is a blended whisky made with a minimum malt content of 40% and aged in a broad selection of cask sizes and types. Honeyed vanilla jumps out from the glass, followed by malt, butterscotch and minty freshness. Rounded and buttery on the palate, with bitter grapefruit peel, vanilla and white pepper, followed by a spicy finish. Alc 40%

Try these retailers for more top whisky deals and offers on spirits, wine and glassware

Want more?

Learn more about wine and spirits and get more from your glass with a Decanter subscription