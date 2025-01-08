Leading producers Prosit Group have created a new, contemporary range in collaboration with Gaddo della Gherardesca, who represents the thirty-third generation of the noble Tuscan family. The della Gherardesca wine collection is an entirely new chapter in the story of the family and the region with which they have been linked since antiquity.

Prosit Group oversees 800 hectares of vines across five regions, with state-of-the-art facilities and specialist know-how. Pooling their strengths, the partners have set out to highlight the very best of contemporary Tuscan wine.

The heart of the collection

The jewel in the crown of this range is the Gaddo Bolgheri Rosso. The historic della Gherardesca family castle is just a stone’s throw from the coastal vineyards of Bolgheri. This was the birthplace of Italy’s trailblazing Super Tuscan movement, when mould-breaking producers broke with tradition to embrace the cultivation of non-traditional grapes.

Fittingly, the inaugural 2022 Gaddo Bolgheri Rosso is a Bordeaux-inspired blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot, part-aged in used French oak barriques. The result is a spicy, dense and dark-fruited red, with a fine, complex palate and powerful tannic structure.

From Florence to Montalcino

Though its beating heart is in Bolgheri, the della Gherardesca collection extends throughout Tuscany.

The hillsides of Cerreto Guidi, 40km west of Florence, offer the ideal conditions for making fresh whites and lively rosés. Le Vedute is a mouthwatering Vermentino; the 2023 combines bright citrus and stone fruits with a savoury edge.

From the same vineyards comes Sibilla, an elegant rosé from Syrah and Sangiovese. Pale pink and hugely refreshing, the 2023 is crisp and floral.

Completing the collection is the della Gherardesca Brunello di Montalcino. As the owner of the respected Cantina di Montalcino, Prosit Group knows this prestigious area well. With grapes sourced from the Cantina’s best growers, the 2019 Brunello di Montalcino is perfumed, silky and long.

The story continues

Gaddo della Gherardesca and Prosit Group have married Tuscan heritage with forward-thinking innovation and technical expertise. Not satisfied with focusing on just one terroir or style, they have created something truly vibrant, stylish and modern. The della Gherardesca story may have started centuries ago, but it’s certainly not over yet.

Discover more about della Gherardesca

Connect on

LinkedIn