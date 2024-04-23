Achaval Ferrer releases the 2020 vintages of its acclaimed single-vineyard Malbecs

On 14 April, Achaval Ferrer released the 2020 vintages of its Malbec de Fincas range, three wines that capture the individual personalities of the winery’s century-old ungrafted vineyards in Mendoza.

‘Achaval Ferrer’s ideology is based around determining what the vines want to express and bottling it in as pure a way as possible. It’s a constant quest to achieve the perfect expression,’ says Gustavo Rearte, chief winemaker at Achaval Ferrer.

This philosophy, which cherishes the bounty that has built up over decades in every vine, means that the team at Achaval Ferrer see themselves as guardians of a precious legacy, entrusted with realising the unique potential of these century-old Malbec vines.

A vintage that demanded all of Achaval Ferrer’s expertise

2020 was a challenging year in Mendoza: it began with a hot, dry summer, testing the skills of oenologists and the adaptability of the old vines. During these difficult periods, Rearte says that the team’s experience – and their continuing commitment to improve and refine their techniques – made all the difference.

‘After a roasting-hot summer, February was cool and dry, helping the grapes to ripen nicely. The high temperatures during the day and cool nights allowed the bunches to grow evenly and develop good, concentrated flavour,’ recalls Leopoldo Gómez, Achaval Ferrer’s agronomist. ‘In the Primera Zona area in Mendoza, ripening was slower because the soils at our Finca Mirador and Finca Bella Vista vineyards retained water well, so harvest began in early March. At Finca Altamira in the Uco Valley, where the temperatures are usually cooler, the lack of rain and [the] stony soils brought the harvest forward to mid-March. Fortunately, in both regions we obtained excellent grapes.’

A trilogy of unique, low-intervention Malbecs

Each vintage of Achavel Ferrer’s Malbec de Fincas collection precisely and elegantly reflects the story of each year, the terroir of the different plots and the skill of the vineyard team.

Achaval Ferrer Finca Bella Vista 2020

The Bella Vista vineyard, first planted in 1910, was the first to be harvested in 2020, on 11 March, guaranteeing a floral profile and refined texture in the finished wine. The dry year intensified the wine’s expressiveness, with gentle tannins and a silky palate thanks to the deep soils found in Perdriel, Luján de Cuyo.

Achaval Ferrer Finca Mirador 2020

The sandy soils of the Mirador vineyard in Medrano – and the way its old vines respond to them – were key to the vintage. This Malbec, from vines planted in 1921, delivers enchanting notes of dark fruit and spice with an opulent, full-flavoured palate.

Achaval Ferrer Finca Altamira 2020

Achavel Ferrer’s highest-elevation vineyard, located 1,100 metres above sea level in the Uco Valley, dates back to 1950. The 2020 vintage saw perfect ripening by 15 March, a fact reflected in the wine’s distinctive freshness. This vintage offers pristine red fruit flavours, spice and the trademark minerality of Altamira alongside chalky tannins.

