Barbera d’Asti and Monferrato: Showcasing Piedmont’s brightest stars

Piedmont, one of Italy’s premier and most distinctive wine regions, is blessed with an embarrassment of riches. Four DOCGs and 10 DOCs, many of them famed worldwide, are overseen by the Consorzio Barbera d’Asti e Vini del Monferrato, established in 1946. These highly individual wines, produced from carefully delineated, sustainable vineyards, are to be especially cherished in today’s globalised age.

A wealth of diversity – with individual character

Piedmont’s viticultural history stretches back to at least Roman times, with a broad palette of varieties growing in its fast-draining marl and sandy terroirs. The rolling hills of Monferrato and Langhe-Roero, an area of unique geology, have been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2014 due to the great value of their winemaking culture, which has shaped the landscape over centuries.

Vines here also benefit from a brisk continental climate, with warm summers and cold winters. Almost every parcel faces in a slightly different direction, with significant variation in both aspect and elevation – vines grown on this patchwork of distinct terroirs will produce recognisable, individual expressions depending on where they are grown across the undulating hills. Thus the celebrated diversity of the region’s wines is born of the soil and landscape as much as from the winemakers’ ingenuity.

The best-known red grape of Piedmont, Nebbiolo, is a perfect example. To the west of Asti, Terre Alfieri DOCG yields fragrant and well-structured Nebbiolo wine, notable for its concentration of flavour. Yet the vineyards of Monferrato DOC and Albugnano DOC can produce something entirely different: piercingly fresh and ethereal reds, with aromas of violets and red cherry juxtaposed against crunchy acidity. Turning to whites, the delicious, pear-scented Arneis also thrives here, especially in the superior soils of Asti.

A history of excellence

The region’s producers are proven masters of the Barbera grape: promoted to DOCG status in 2008, Barbera d’Asti DOCG is renowned for its bold, dramatic red wines. The marriage between Barbera and local cuisine – think truffles picked under the cover of dense fog – is a timeless expression of the region’s gastronomic heritage.

The vineyards of Nizza DOCG are famed for their own particular interpretation of the Barbera grape. An official subzone of Barbera d’Asti since 2000, Nizza became a DOCG in its own right in 2014: top Nizza wines are powerfully structured and gloriously concentrated. Piemonte DOC has also seen a boom in production of high-quality Barbera, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Cortese. The indigenous, esoteric Ruché grape, celebrated for its suave and elegant red wines, is another regional star. Ruché di Castagnole di Monferrato DOCG is perhaps northwest Italy in a microcosm: exceptional wines, proud traditions and original flavours.

A world to discover

Across the many historic vineyards and DOCs and DOCGs of Piedmont, the twin pillars of rich variety and winemaking excellence have deep roots. The Consorzio Barbera d’Asti e Vini del Monferrato brings together the individual stories, winemaking styles and award-winning expressions from across these diverse denominations – and provides the perfect route to discover more about the many different producers.

