Belgrade: A wine lover’s guide

With its population of almost 1.7 million the largest of any city in the Western Balkans region, Belgrade is buzzing, with a lively restaurant, bar and clubbing scene.

At the same time, the dynamic wine scene in Serbia ensures a good selection of wine is readily available everywhere: from simple traditional taverns, bistros and bars to fine dining restaurants.

And it’s easy to get to from the UK, with direct three-hour flights from London Heathrow and Luton airports.

The renaissance of the local wine industry during the last two decades reaffirmed the importance of Serbian wines on wine lists.

Nevertheless, the Serbian market is still very open to wine imports, so wine lovers in Belgrade can find literally everything: from the finest wines of Burgundy, Napa and Tuscany, to wines from neighbouring countries, and those from ancient, lesser-known wine destinations such as Georgia, Israel or Turkey.

Serbia’s ongoing European Union (EU) candidate status means that wine imports from the EU are not subject to any additional taxes (up to an annual limit of 2.5 million litres duty-free in total), so the wines from the Old World are reasonably priced.

Belgrade entered the 21st century with only one wine shop, but today there are dozens to be found. Every neighbourhood has its own specialist wine retailer, and most are small and cosy, with carefully curated offers.

Among these, one can find several wine shops that cover a very wide range of wines from all over the world, with professional staff and an additional offering of delicacies and spirits.

Belgrade wine shops

Address: Bulevar Zorana Đinđica 45v

The passion, dedication and personal tastes of owner Đorđe Zarić led to the creation of an unusual selection for the Baltasar wine shop. Exceptional names from Spain, Portugal, Austria and northern Italy, along with a range of the best Serbian wines, have a loyal following.

Address: Pop Lukina 6

Situated in the old centre of Belgrade, close to the pedestrian zone, this shop is a favourite among tourists looking for local wines. The offer is focused on wines from Serbia, especially those from lesser-known wineries, but there is also a good selection of wines from around the world.

Address: Bulevar Oslobođenja 117

A must-visit with an extraordinarily wide selection. There are more than 4,000 wines on the shelves and approximately 1,000 spirits.

The offer includes some of the most famous wines of the world; the Bordeaux first growths, the great crus of Burgundy, famous Italian wines and many of the most notable wineries from across the Balkans. The tasting room within the wine shop is a popular venue for tutored wine tastings.

Belgrade wine bars

Wine bars are flourishing everywhere in Belgrade, and many of them also offer simple fare to snack on with the wine. The trend is an increasingly wide range of wines offered by the glass, as well as a shift towards local varieties.

Address: Bulevar kralja Aleksandra 248

The spacious wine bar has a wine list that supports Serbia’s wine scene, while recognising the best international wines from the northern and southern hemispheres. Its agile selection of wines by the glass is updated every month.

Guided wine tastings are also hosted regularly, transforming the place into a learning venue.

Address: Požarevačka 8

An urban destination with an exceptional selection of wines by the glass. It’s spacious, offering quality service and an outstanding atmosphere.

During the day the place serves as a relaxed wine bar that’s perfect for a coffee and a glass of wine. On weekends it turns into a club with good music, where the wines are still the main stars.

Address: Braničevska 12a

A modern wine hub in the picturesque and historical neighbourhood of Vračar. Everything you buy from the shelves can be tasted in the bar. Along with the wines, one can enjoy a selection of cheeses and prosciutto.

City markets

In Belgrade the number of bistros and bars located in the city markets and offering all sorts of delicacies has flourished.

Stop by Mehurić in Palilulska market, where they serve only Champagne and sparkling wines, or head to Pretop in Zemunska market for sourdough bread, crispy pork roast and good sparkling wines.

Restaurants

Address: Jasenička 7

A dynamic and modern restaurant where quality food takes the lead, majoring on classic European cuisine such as smoked duck carpaccio and fresh Mediterranean fish.

The wine list features famous wine regions around the world with hidden gems of rare labels and vintages.

Address: Bulevar kralja Aleksandra 43

A culinary delight in the heart of Belgrade with a cult following, Madera has been, for many decades, a meeting place for diplomats, actors, athletes and bohemians.

From traditional European dishes to Balkan favourites, its offerings still enjoy vast popularity and are accompanied by an extensive wine list with a focus on Serbia and neighbouring countries, but also including popular names from all over the world.

Address: Omladinskih Brigada 86, West 65

A new bistro opened in a dynamic business district in 2022 by famous Serbian sommelier Vuk Vuletić with his friend Miloš Perović.

Since its launch, it has gained huge popularity thanks to its unpretentious and honest dishes, created mainly to be shared, and prepared exclusively from delicious local ingredients. There’s also a precise and personally curated wine list from Serbia and around the world, focused on quality and authenticity.

Address: Karađorđeva 48

A fine dining restaurant nestled within the breathtaking interior of a neo-Baroque building, Salon 1905 harbours one of the most impressive wine lists in the city.

There is an extensive offering of top Champagnes, great Bordeaux and other fine wines of the world, as well as an exceptional selection of Serbian labels.

Chef David Šimunić uses modern culinary techniques to transform local ingredients into haute cuisine dishes worthy of its Michelin Guide recommendation. All this is complemented by impeccable service.

Address: Bulevar kralja Aleksandra 129

A new venture from celebrated Belgrade chef Vanja Puškar, the creator of the New Balkan Cuisine concept. Tisa restaurant offers ‘snout to tail’ food strongly inspired by the traditions of the region. The wine list is therefore focused on the Balkans, local terroirs and indigenous varieties.

Igor Luković is an editor-in-chief at Vino & Fino magazine in Serbia. An experienced wine writer, consultant, judge and events manager, he is a Decanter World Wine Awards judge and president of The Balkans International Wine Competition jury.

