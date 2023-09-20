Bianchi IV Generación – a historic family looks to the future

Founded by Don Valentín Bianchi in 1928, Bodegas Bianchi, ’la pequeña bodega de los grandes vinos’ (the little winery of great wines) is now one of the largest and most renowned producers in Mendoza.

Nurturing a legacy

Today, the responsibility of continuing Don Valentin’s legacy into the future falls to the fourth generation of the family – and they are meeting the challenge with sustainable, innovative strategies and a firm commitment to protecting the environment. As part of the winery’s long-term plans, the fourth generation is overseeing the family’s first enterprise in San Rafael, a historic bastion of viticulture in southern Mendoza: a new chapter in the history of a winery that will soon celebrate its hundredth anniversary. It was here that, in 2017, the Bianchi family purchased a winery and 170-hectare vineyard whose purpose is solely to produce top-quality wines.

Heartfelt tribute

The new estate is named Enzo Bianchi, in homage to the family member who ran the winery for over four decades, and sits in the Geographic Indication of Los Chacayes (Uco Valley), one of the most prestigious terroirs in South America, where the terroir and mesoclimate yield truly great wines. For this reason, the first wine the vineyard produced was given the name Enzo Bianchi Gran Malbec. Later, the potential of the terroir inspired the family to produce Bianchi IV Generación, a new line of premium wines in which evolving approaches, expertise and environmental awareness come together to form the foundations of a new identity that truly represents the vision of the latest winemaking generation.

Wines from and for a new generation

Consisting of a Gran Malbec and a Gran Corte made by Chief Winemaker Silvio Alberto, the two Bianchi IV Generación wines encapsulate the future of this family business. Both wines came from a selection of different parcels in the Enzo vineyard specially chosen by Silvio Alberto for their top-quality grapes. Set high in the snowy peaks of the Andes, these parcels are 1220 metres above sea level, in stony soils rich in gravel coated in calcium carbonate; the climate is dry and temperatures vary sharply between day and night.

These conditions ensure that red wines from Los Chacayes possess a uniquely refined energy and aromas reminiscent of the scents of the local mountain slopes, while on the palate they are full-bodied with juicy tannins and a chalky texture. Aged for 12 months in amphorae and varied-use oak barrels, both versions of Bianchi IV Generación realise the potential of Los Chacayes with great purity and elegance. The Gran Corte is an assemblage of Malbec, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot whose 2019 vintage was named Best in Show at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards. The Bianchi IV Generación Gran Malbec 2020, meanwhile, is a limited edition of 4800 bottles, whose modern twist on a classic won a gold medal at the 2023 edition of the DWWA.

