Café Boulud: exciting new opening on Nassau Paradise Island

With the world firmly reopening and travellers seeking to expand their horizons once again, Nassau Paradise Island takes centre stage as a destination that offers unparalleled diversity and caters to all ages, needs, and budgets.

The past couple of years highlighted the importance of traveling as a key aspect of our sense of pleasure and discovery. As you get ready to resume your jet setting schedule, you might now be looking more thoughtfully to destinations that offer a complete experience, with less hassle and stops. Nassau Paradise Island is one of such destinations, combining a unique range of activities, services and venues that will suit everyone, from the most adventurous to the quietest traveller, from the neophyte to the seasoned globetrotter.

Celebrating the good things in life

Nassau Paradise Island is, above all, a place to celebrate the big and small pleasures in life, from a wedding to a family holiday or lonely getaway.

The island’s food and wine scene is here to confirm it. From the laid-back and local favourite Arawak Cay Fish Fry on West Bay Street in downtown Nassau to the many high-end restaurants with incredible, one-of-a-kind cellars, Nassau Paradise Island is an under-the-radar hotspot for food and wine connoisseurs. Both local and renowned chefs from all over the world have been tapping into the islands’ traditions and great produce to deliver gastronomic experiences to remember, while sourcing locally and developing a network of local suppliers.

But there’s much more, and always something new, to explore.

An exciting new opening: Café Boulud

Among the latest, and most anticipated, openings in Nassau Paradise Island is Café Boulud, led by the renowned chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud. The opening happened against the backdrop of the refurbishment and reopening of the Rosewood Baha Mar in March 2021.

Café Boulud serves all-day breakfast as well as a dinner menu focusing on the different influences (or muses, as the Chef calls them) that inform Boulud’s work: La Tradition highlights elevated French classics, La Saison emphasizes seasonal and local produce, Le Mer offers seafood specialities, Le Voyage explores various world cuisines through French interpretations. To build the menu at Rosewood Baha Mar, Boulud spent time in Nassau Paradise Island to meet with local producers, fishermen and suppliers to ensure the dishes reflect the location and follow the seasonality of the Caribbean. The menu will also feature some of Boulud’s signature dishes, such as the Tornedos Rossini, which many of his New York and Palm Beach regulars will surely want to try while in Nassau Paradise Island.

Café Boulud The Bahamas offers the glamour of traditional French cuisine combined with the warm hospitality of a neighbourhood café in a sophisticated Bahamian setting.

Staying true to Boulud’s oenophile fame

The Boulud family of restaurants has built a reputation for finely crafted wine lists, offering a carefully curated selection of wines from both classical and upcoming regions. Daniel’s wine pairing flights in particular have almost cult-status allowing guests to taste bottles not even listed on the wine list.

Café Boulud at Baha Mar is no exception: it lists an impressive range which includes both household names and mavericks. You will find iconic classics such as Louis Latour, Jean-Louis Chave and Piedrassassi alongside new-generation favourites such as Elisabetta Foradori, Bodegas Guímaro or LA River Co.

The Champagne section is a perfect illustration of this forward-looking approach, with Krug, Louis Roeserer and Dom Périgon rubbing shoulders with Ulysse Collin, Jacques Lassaigne and Étienne Calsac.

In keeping with Boulud’s effort to create a sense of specificity and uniqueness, the wine list at Baha Mar has a special section dedicated to island wines, a category much loved by sommeliers and wine connoisseurs for their expressiveness, minerality and sea-kissed flavours. Among the selection are wines from Sicily, Corsica, the Canary Islands, among other regions known for their unique terroirs.

Beyond Boulud at Rosewood Baha Mar

Café Boulud is at the epicentre of a wider dining selection which Rosewood carefully curated ahead of its relaunch earlier this year. The line up underpins a focus on excellence, with each concept finely honed.

Guests dining at Boulud will perhaps want to start their evening at The Library, which offers a comprehensive selection of Champagnes and wines, alongside a signature list of teas and cocktails.

Handcrafted cocktails are the focus of The Manor Bar which, with its menu of classical bar snacks, high-end spirits and warm design, will evoke a sense of colonial nostalgia.

For those wanting to try local seafood traditions spiced with Mexican flare, Costa invites guests to its unique communal cabanas where groups of friends, old and new, can dine together. And for the simple pleasures of a toes-in-the-sand meal, Tingum on the Sand offers a sophisticated take on classic cocktails, fish and chips and beach snacks. A bottle of rosé is also always at the ready, perfectly chilled.

Book now, before it’s too late

With fellow travellers becoming increasingly aware of the importance of early planning, you might want to book soon to avoid disappointment.

Nassau Paradise Island member properties offer multiple packages through BA holidays, for a smooth experience from booking to landing!

Both British Airways and Virgin Atlantic fly from London Heathrow to Nassau:

Virgin Atlantic’s new direct route from London Heathrow to Nassau departs twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Flights are on sale now.

British Airways’ direct flight from Heathrow to Nassau flies six times a week, every day of the week except Mondays.

