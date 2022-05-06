Catawiki Exclusive Selection Auction

Founded in 2008, Catawiki is Europe’s most visited marketplace for special, singular objects across a wide range of categories. From art, design, antiques, jewellery, watches to classic cars, beers and wines, each category is overseen by a team of experts who curate the selections of Catawiki’s weekly auctions.

With over 65,000 objects open for bidding every week, Catawiki makes special items accessible, while providing an exciting and seamless experience for customers wishing to buy and sell. An opportunity to access singular objects that tell a story and encapsulate a piece of history. The expertise of Catawiki’s team gives customers the reassurance that their experience is backed by authenticity, traceability checks and careful valuation of each single lot. More than that, each auction is built around the curiosity and excitement of those passionate about the best things in life.

The Exclusive Selection Auction

Among the best things in life is, no doubt, fine wine. Catawiki has over 50 wine sales running every week, covering a wide range of themes, styles and regions, such as Bordeaux, Burgundy, Spanish & Portuguese, Italian, Super Tuscan or 100 Parker Point. There are also single-name auctions featuring iconic producers such as Château d’Yquem, Gaja, Biondi Santi, Vega Sicila and Niepoort.

On Friday May 6th a very special sale is due to go live – the Exclusive Selection Auction will feature an impressive lineup of unique, high-value lots valued at between €300 and €35,000. This auction will run alongside luxury sales on other categories (namely Whisky, Fashion, Jewellery & Classic Cars), offering a holistic, unique experience for passionate collectors and investors, seeking interesting one-of-a-kind lots.

The Exclusive Selection Auction will include, among many others, the following lots:

Domaine de la Romanée Conti, Romanée-Conti Grand Cru 1982 – 1 Magnum

https://www.catawiki.com/en/l/58286639

A quasi mythical wine from the most iconic of Burgundy producers. A wine that every wine lover would like to taste once in their life and is also highly collectible.

https://www.catawiki.com/en/l/58234771

Iconic Bordeaux producer Chateau Mouton Rothschild introduced highly skilled winemaking techniques that are still being used today. The label of their Grand Cru Classé is designed by a different guest artist each, a tradition established by Baron Philippe de Rothschild since 1945.

https://www.catawiki.com/en/l/58253847

A unique opportunity to purchase a magnum vertical of Ornellaia. 10 vintages of one of Italy’s most important wines and producers.

https://www.catawiki.com/en/l/58264301

A piece of Bordeaux history with a 1961 bottle of Château La Mission Haut Brion. Expect the complexity of a flagship producer and great vintage.

https://www.catawiki.com/en/l/58226219

A singular champagne, in many aspects: the creation of one man, Aimé Salon, from a single terroir, the Côte des Blancs, a single vineyard, Le Mesnil-sur-Oger, a single grape variety, Chardonnay, and a single vintage.

https://www.catawiki.com/en/l/58259897

A wonderful opportunity to own and taste a three-vintage snapshot of one of the most respected and conscious Barolo artisans.

Don’t miss your chance to bid for these outstanding bottles.

The auction goes live on May 6th (at 6am) and closes on Monday 16th (8pm).



