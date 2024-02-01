In the heart of the Quebrada de Humahuaca UNESCO World Heritage Site, Chichic Wine Resort is a visionary project sure to fascinate discerning lovers of fine wine and luxury. Taking its name from the Quechua word for ‘milestone’, the new, exclusive Chichic resort will redefine sophistication in one of Argentina’s most captivating regions.

Situated 3,000 metres above sea level, Chichic Wine Resort combines elegance, authenticity and sustainability, with six exquisitely designed hotel units; a spa devoted to holistic well-being; a wine bar with a range of local bottlings; and a restaurant celebrating the rich culinary heritage of the Andes, using locally sourced ingredients.

Unforgettable experiences

Every aspect of the resort has been thoughtfully curated to deliver truly memorable moments. Experiential tourism immerses guests in the soul of the land: private wine tastings and guided winery tours; masterclasses in Andean gastronomy; trekking and cycling adventures through dramatic landscapes; and ancient wellness rituals and moonlit dining experiences with the awe-inspiring backdrop of the Andes.

‘Our goal is to offer an experience that seamlessly blends luxury with the authentic essence of the region, while honouring the natural environment and local communities,’ explains Daniel Montero, co-founder together with his wife, Virginia Huanca. Both are prominent in the country’s luxury tourism sector, with a passion for Argentinian wine and Andean culture.

Become part of the vision

Chichic Wine Resort is more than an unparalleled destination – it’s also an exceptional investment opportunity. With a minimum contribution of $200,000 (£165,000), investors can secure ownership of a hotel unit, benefiting from an annual guaranteed return of 8%, exclusive stays and the opportunity to create their own personal wine.

The resort’s trust-based investment model ensures transparency and dependability at every stage. ‘This is not merely a financial investment,’ Montero notes, ‘it’s a chance to be part of a legacy – a milestone that harmoniously celebrates wine, culture and luxury.’

Chichic Wine Resort is set to become an iconic destination where the breathtaking landscapes of the Quebrada de Humahuaca converge with world-class hospitality.

Discover how you can become part of this vision:

chichicwinerelax.com

Or contact +54 911 6367 5230