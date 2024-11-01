DO Cava’s long-aged cuvées – Future-proof excellence

Cava has long been synonymous with high-quality traditional method sparkling wine. The Spanish Denomination of Origin has never, however, rested on its laurels. Its producers have gathered around a shared strategy to strengthen the DO’s sustainability requirements and to renew the focus on long lees ageing.

The Guarda Superior categories (Reserva, Gran Reserva and Paraje Calificado), which already rely on the DO’s strict production standards, will, from the 2025 vintage onwards, all be classified organic. This is a significant and daring step forward that sets a new benchmark for the traditional method sparkling category as a whole.

Discover nine DO Cava wines below

Building resilience

Cava combines a Mediterranean essence with a classical, timeless soul. This classicism has been built upon the diverse yet unique identity of the DO’s many terroirs and an array of grape varieties that provide structure and character to wines with recognised food-pairing appeal and ageing potential. The DO’s four zones – Comtats de Barcelona, Ebro Valley, Requena and Viñedos de Almendralejo – yield cuvées with different personalities but two common denominators: age-worthiness and moreish elegance.

When compared with its European counterparts, DO Cava stands out for both its diversity and consistency. In tandem, these are the foundations of the appellation’s privileged standing in the face of climate change. As the wine industry braces itself for severe viticultural challenges, DO Cava has a unique toolkit: a diversity of terroirs, many of them at altitude and cooled by maritime breezes; a range of adaptive varieties; a collective commitment to sustainability that has built climate resilience in both the vineyard and cellar.

Time as the ultimate craftsman

For it is indeed in the cellar that craftsmanship and time conspire to tease out the full potential of DO Cava wines through extended ageing on the lees. And if it is at the highest tiers that Cava expresses its full potential for complexity and ageability, producers have taken further steps to ensure that consumers understand what’s inside the bottle. The recently reviewed labelling system creates an easy, clear way to identify the authenticity and category of each wine, with a silver label for Reserva cuvées, gold for Gran Reserva, and a gold diamond-shaped stamp for Paraje Calificado. Further to this, the DO has also introduced a special labelling element for Elaborador Integral, for wines made by producers who control the whole production process, using estate-grown grapes only, pressed, vinified and aged in their own facilities.

With the festive season upon us, look out for the bottles bearing these stamps: they stand for the hard work of passionate Spanish producers, making some of the world’s most interesting traditional method sparkling wines.

Exploring DO Cava in nine wines

Bodegas Escudero, Benito Escudero Brut Nature

100% Viura/Macabeo

There’s a real sense of place to this Viura (as Macabeo is known in Rioja), planted at between 700 and 800 metres, just south of Mount Yerga. Generous yet fresh on the palate, with soft apple and Asian pear. Good width and persistence, supported by a gentle acid line. Alc 11.5%

Parés Baltà, Blanca Cuisiné Gran Reserva Brut Nature 2016

83% Xarel·lo, 10% Pinot Noir and 7% Chardonnay

Lovely richness balanced by zesty citrus. A great display of the intense Xarel·lo fruit and herbal nuances, supported by Pinot’s framework and Chardonnay’s minerality. Very pleasant mid-palate weight. Organic and biodynamic (Demeter) certified. Alc 12%

Canals & Munné, X-10 Gran Reserva Brut Nature 2011

100% Xarel·lo

Finely etched with outstanding varietal character but also great winemaking on show. Aniseed, wild fennel and chamomile lift the dense smokiness. Very focused and long on the palate with fine bubbles and a robust but superbly elegant acid line. Moreish finish with lingering toasted almonds, buttered brioche and apple strudel. Alc 12.5%

Celler Eudald Massana Noya, Armilar Reserva Brut Nature

Xarel·lo, Macabeo, Chardonnay and Parellada

Outstanding focus and crystalline flavours. Vertical structure supporting the transparent lemon, green apple and melon fruit – all with a delicious saline lining. Long, clean finish with lingering notes of aniseed and linden. Organic certified. Alc 11.5%

Rovellats, Masia Segle XV Gran Reserva Brut Nature 2015

60% Xarel·lo, 25% Macabeo, 5% Parellada, 5% Chardonnay

A wine of great complexity and definition, retaining remarkable vibrancy after nine years in bottle. Intense citrus and a fleshy white orchard fruit build a delicious fruit core, lined by creamy nuances of buttered toast and brioche. Detailed and with a fine, persistent mousse. Alc 11.5%

Codorniu, Ars Colecta 459 Gran Reserva Brut 2010

Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Xarel·lo

Fresh yet complex, with great poise and a beautiful nuttiness hovering juicy yellow fruit. 12 years in bottle have not affected its filigreed yet deep complexity. Delicious pastry notes (buttered toast, almond croissant) give it density and depth. An outstanding tête de cuvée. Alc 12%

Avinyó, La Ticota Gran Reserva Brut Nature 2017

100% Xarel·lo

Great balance, at the intersection of classicism and modernity, in this Xarel·lo from the dry 2017 vintage. While concentrated and deep, with fleshy apple and cooked quince, there’s also great focus, mineral precision and subtle savoury nuance. Alc 12%

Pere Ventura, Gran Vintage Paratje Qualificat Can Bas 2015

50% Macabeo, 50% Xarel·lo

Lemon curd, frangipane and toasted, buttered brioche mingle in the mouth with clementine zest, toasted almonds and apple peel. At once velvety and vibrant, with fine, pearly mousse and a refreshing herbaceous tail of linden and hay. Alc 12%

Domenio Wines by Cellers Domenys, Tres Naus Brut Rosé

100% Trepat

This elegant and characterful rose, which punches well above its weight, really showcases all the potential of the Trepat variety. The grape, indigenous to Conca de Barbera, adds a fine tannic framework and firm acid line to the crunchy cranberry, plum and cherry fruit. Elegant nuances of freshly baked bread and almonds. Alc 11.5%

Discover more about DO Cava wines

Connect on