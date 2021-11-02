Friuli Venezia Giulia: meet us at Taste of London

Thanks to its enviable position between the Alps and the Adriatic sea, Friuli Venezia Giulia produces premium wines from both local and international varieties: from Sauvignon Blanc and Merlot to Pinot Grigio, Ribolla Gialla, Malvasia and Friulano.

White grapes represent 80% of the production, however, red wines such as Refosco, Schioppettino and Pignolo are receiving increasing international recognition due to the combination of continental climate, Italian sunshine and top quality winemaking.

Come and taste our wines at the Taste of London Festival from 18th to 21st November.



Strade del Vino e dei Sapori

The multiple flavours of Friuli Venezia Giulia will amaze you Start your journeyThe multiple flavours of Friuli Venezia Giulia will amaze you

Connect on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter |