TRADE Hospitality app launches new membership tiers

The TRADE Hospitality app, founded by industry veterans Xavier Rousset MS and Gearoid Devaney MS, has recently fully launched its free app available to anyone who works in hospitality, along with two new membership tiers offering access to private members’ clubs and other exclusive benefits.

With the highly anticipated reopening of restaurants, bars, pubs and hotels, TRADE Hospitality has compiled an inventory of industry-only perks and deals for app members to enjoy at their leisure, from 12th April onwards.

Connecting the hospitality community

The TRADE Hospitality app provides a hub for hospitality professionals to access an ecosystem of resources, perks and tools to equip them in a post-lockdown world and beyond, including:

News: The latest industry news from trusted sources including Decanter , all collated in one place. Members can also create bespoke feeds and notifications

Perks: TRADE perks such as discounts and added extras at restaurants and bars; exclusive deals at hotels and gyms; wine, drinks and equipment offers; digital marketing support; discounted courses; consultancy offers and much more

Post-lockdown business support : Access to resources and support to help staff and businesses thrive , including licensing and employment lawyers, advice lines, links to hospitality-specific social distancing guidelines and more

Events : Invitations to TRADE-hosted events , seminars and webinars, plus a n extensive calendar of industry event s and tastings

Jobs: Members can advertise job vacancies or search the jobs database

Wellbeing: Access to help and advice on mental health, addiction, discrimination, bullying in the workplace and other related issues

Marketplace: A forum to buy and sell surplus equipment/furniture, advertise flat shares and more

TRADE Hospitality app membership tiers

1. Industry membership: Free of charge to all hospitality professionals

Includes access to perks, news, events calendar, job vacancy listings, COVID Business Support, wellbeing and marketplace.

2. *NEW* VIP membership – Special offer for industry re-opening: £12 Monthly membership / £120 Annual membership



Includes access to partner members’ clubs; VIP-only perks including Friends + Family rates at UK hotels, complimentary drinks at bars and restaurants and much more; discounted F&B at the TRADE founders’ new bar, The Black Book (former home of TRADE members’ club)

3. *NEW* Corporate membership: £500 Annual membership



Includes four VIP memberships, unlimited job listing posts and event posts

How Decanter readers can access the TRADE Hospitality app

The TRADE app is available via the App Store and Google Play. Search ‘TRADE Hospitality’ or click below

The TRADE app is free to download for all hospitality professionals, who are required to provide proof of employment to gain access.

Once the app has downloaded, simply create an account, then enter the Decanter referral code: 48324782, to become an INSTANT APP MEMBER and skip the vetting process which follows.

Find out more at www.tradehospitality.co.uk