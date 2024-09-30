Wines of Türkiye: Award-winning wines from an ancient land

While it draws on an ancient heritage, Türkiye’s wine scene is a refreshing blend of centuries-old traditions and modern, innovative techniques. Producers are free to experiment, planting international or indigenous grapes – of which over 60 are used in winemaking, and more are still being discovered – anywhere in the country’s vast and varied landscape. The diverse terroirs of the country’s seven regions, from Europe to Asia and the Black Sea to the Mediterranean, are also much-loved holiday destinations, leading the way in contemporary, experiential enotourism.

Türkiye is particularly proud of its indigenous red grapes, such as the famed Öküzgözü (‘bull’s eye’), the high-tannin Boğazkere and Urla Karası, which was recently rescued from the brink of extinction. White varieties to seek out include Emir, native to Cappadocia, and the versatile Narince.

The selection below of some of Türkiye’s highest-scoring wines from DWWA 2024 – including several Platinum medal-winners – is just a taste of the impressive quality and value that this ancient but very modern wine country has to offer.

Kavaklıdere

Established in 1929, the family-run Kavaklıdere is one of the country’s oldest producers. Its 752ha of vineyards across Türkiye encapsulate a rich variety of grapes and terroirs, reflected in its award-winning wines. Its Côtes d’Avanos vineyards in Cappadocia, Central Anatolia, are planted to the native Emir grape, and its sites in Eastern Anatolia grow Öküzgözü. In addition, Kavaklıdere particularly prizes its Château-style Pendore winery on the Aegean coast, where the Mediterranean climate meets continental influences. Its vineyards here are planted to French varieties, showcased in its Harmonie cuvée. Since 2008, the winemaking team has been working with consultant Stéphane Derenoncourt, crafting wines that introduce indigenous grapes and Turkish terroir to the international palate.

Pendore Harmonie 2021, 96

38% Cabernet Franc, 32% Cabernet Sauvignon, 30% Syrah. Bewitching blue and black berry fruit perfume bursts onto the palate and is tempered by the elegant, smoky oak character and satin-smooth tannins.

Alc 14.5%

Prestige Öküzgözü 2021, 95

Deeply concentrated black and red cherry fruit are woven neatly into the well defined oak structure, with an enriching spicy tea note and a harmoniously long finish.

Alc 14%

Emir 2023, 91

Elegant and fresh aromatics of flowers, citrus fruits and underlying white peach structured by a saline, mineral character and crisp acidity.

Alc 12.5%

Discover more: kavaklidere.com

Kayra

Kayra is renowned in Türkiye both as the producer of Buzbag, a historic wine that has become a beloved national institution, and as a restlessly experimental producer that continues to raise the country’s international profile. It produces its wines at both Elaziğ winery in Eastern Anatolia and Şarköy Winery in Thrace. Wine production director Murat Üner and head of winemaking Özge Kaymaz Özkan are passionate about Türkiye’s native grapes, and focus on Öküzgüzü, Boğazkere and Kalecik Karası, as well their treasured old Karkuş vines in the Şırnak region.

Vintage Öküzgözü 2021, 97

Entrancing blackberry, violet and herbal nuances pervade the subtle sheen of expansive oak and fine tannins, which float effortlessly across the palate like sheets of satin. Captivating and complex with a steely graphite finish. Sublime.

Alc 14%

Old Vine Semillon 2021, 90

Notes of hazelnuts, baked apples and lemon curd; impressive flavour intensity, revealing quince, lemon and hay. A great gastronomic wine, with a long vanilla finish.

Alc 13.3%

Vintage Narince 2022, 90

Dried ginger, flowers, peach blossom and honeysuckle – this is full, complex and powerful, with layers of spice and a floral finish.

Alc 13.8%

Discover more: meydiageo.com/en

Caeli Winery

Porta Caeli Vineyards, located in Thrace’s Gallipoli region, is surrounded by the pine forests of the national park and cooled by the winds flowing up from the bay of Çanakkale. The winery grows both classic French grapes – mainly Bordeaux varieties – and native grapes. All are sustainably farmed, hand-harvested and vinified onsite. The winery has worked with consultants Michel Rolland, Sam Harrop and Semril Zorlu, and is now overseen by winemaker Can Devrim. Well-draining sandy loam soils with fine underlying clay structure mean the 170ha of vineyards, planted at a density of 10,000 per hectare (1×1 metre), can be dry-farmed.

Ament Blend 2022, 95

A red blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot and Merlot. Enticing, spiced black fruit and milk chocolate aromas ripple over the precise tannins and gleaming acidity. Structured and bold, with a lingering, graphite-accented finale.

Alc 14.5%

Porta Caeli 2022, 93

A Cabernet Franc-led blend, with Petit Verdot making up the balance. Ripe and succulent fruits are combined with generous oaky and smoky notes, all wrapped in velvety tannins and a long, juicy finish.

Alc 14%

Pacem Blend 2023, 90

A white blend of Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Viognier. Savoury and subtle with hay and lemon blossom character; gentle oaky notes with soft stone fruit and a pleasing finish.

Alc 13.2%

Discover more: caeli.com.tr

Urla

The Urla peninsula, reaching out into the Aegean, is home to the winery of the same name. The area has been famed for its wines since the 7th century BCE – and it is this heritage that Urla strives to build on with a fusion of traditional and modern techniques. Its impressive modern gravity-flow winery has become a centre of enotourism, welcoming 80,000 visitors per year.

Boğazkere 2022, 97

Smouldering dark berry, bitter cherry and inky charcoal notes, with silky, ripe tannins and a crunchy, juicy texture. Profoundly pure and concentrated; swirls of creamy vanilla carry through on a long finish.

Alc 14%

Suss 2022, 97

A half-and-half blend of Mourvèdre and Urla Karası. Intoxicating notes of dark berry fruit, coffee beans and caramel chocolate melt together, alongside a whisper of cedar wood. The texture is soft and billowing, with velvety tannins and sleek acidity. Incredibly long and absolutely stunning.

Alc 15%

SO Limited Edition 2022, 91

Syrah with 8% Viognier. Pleasantly medicinal, dried lavender, spice and black fruit aromas mingle with sweet vanilla, toasty coconut notes and dried dill.

Alc 14.5%

Discover more: urlasarapcilik.com.tr

