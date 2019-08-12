The Singapore location is planned to open in Autumn 2020.

The wine list will include 5,000 wines from 42 countries – with at least 1,000 available by the glass.

Like the original London 67 Pall Mall, the Singapore venue will also host members’ own private wine collections.

67 Pall Mall Singapore will also host wine education classes of the Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) syllabus, taught by MWs.

‘Singapore is a sophisticated market with an increasing appetite and appreciation for wine, making it the natural choice in our first step to international expansion,’ said founder and CEO Grant Ashton.

‘By merging the best of what we have established in London with Singapore’s unique style and heritage, we are creating a haven for wine lovers that is deserving of this thriving and cosmopolitan city-state.’

67 Pall Mall Singapore will be 15,000 sq ft and based in the double penthouse of the Shaw Centre, overlooking Scotts and Orchard Roads.

Membership of 67 Pall Mall Singapore will give members access to the London clubhouse and any future locations.