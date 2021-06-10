Amazon Prime Day 2021 is on Monday 21st June. It’s traditionally held in the summer but last year was moved to October as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s a great chance to snap up deals on some of your favourite wines and spirits – not to mention glassware and wine gadgets and accessories too.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for some of the best Amazon Prime Day wine and spirits deals on the day, but until then we’ve picked out a few of our favourite deals running now.

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best wine and spirits deals

As with London dry gins, this is a juniper-heavy gin, as well as other botanicals like coriander seeds and angelica root, and great for a G&T. Was £25 now £19.40

An easy-drinking malt from the Speyside region of Scotland, Glenfiddich 12 Year Old is one of the biggest-selling malt whiskies in the world, and it’s great to use in whisky cocktails. Was £42, now £32.

A great Champagne for a special occasion, this Bollinger rose has red fruits flavours and fresh acidity. Was £53, now £40.

A Chardonnay-dominant blend, this makes an elegant aperitif. Was £37, now £30.

Worth stocking up on at this price, with ‘notes of butter and vanilla combine with slight smokiness on the nose’, according to our tasters. Was £33, now £27.

Plus, one to look out for on Amazon Prime Day – Libations Spiced Rum