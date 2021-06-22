Amazon Prime day is a great chance to restock your drinks cabinet, and there are often great savings to be found on a range of gins, whatever your favourite style.
So whether your go-to cocktail is a Negroni, a Martini or even just a classic gin and tonic, these Amazon Prime Day gin deals will have you covered.
Amazon Prime Day deals on Coravin, glassware, whisky and more
Best Amazon Prime Day gin deals 2021
Aviation American gin
Actor Ryan Reynolds’ gin, this ‘is a weighty gin that makes an excellent, takes-no-prisoners Martini,’ according to spirits expert Richard Woodard.
Was £35.95 Now £22.99
Gunpowder Irish gin
‘Along with traditional botanicals, it has dried gunpowder tea in the mix – giving an unmissable aromatic profile and a dry, slightly tannic finish,’ says Decanter contributor Chris Losh.
Was £38 Now £29.56
Bloom London gin gift set
‘Bloom is a light gin style, made with less juniper to create an easy drinking spirit that will even appeal to non-gin drinkers,’ says Decanter‘s Julie Sheppard. Great for a delicate G&T, this set also comes with two gin glasses.
Was £25 Now £19.99
Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle gin (50cl)
Perfect for summer cocktails, this is hand crafted in small batches.
Was £24 Now £18.50
Tanquarey London Dry gin (1L)
A classic London dry style, this is a great price.
Was £26 Now £20
Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice gin
We may have just passed the longest day, but this limited edition gin will be perfect to enjoy all summer. With floral flavours, it would work well in a Bramble cocktail.
Was £35 Now £28.99
Vemacity gin glasses and cocktail set
Perfect your at home gin cocktails with this set containing two gin bowl glasses, a pour measure and a stirrer.
Was £21.99 Now £16.99