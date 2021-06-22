Amazon Prime day is a great chance to restock your drinks cabinet, and there are often great savings to be found on a range of gins, whatever your favourite style.

So whether your go-to cocktail is a Negroni, a Martini or even just a classic gin and tonic, these Amazon Prime Day gin deals will have you covered.

Best Amazon Prime Day gin deals 2021

Aviation American gin

Actor Ryan Reynolds’ gin, this ‘is a weighty gin that makes an excellent, takes-no-prisoners Martini,’ according to spirits expert Richard Woodard.

Was £35.95 Now £22.99 Buy now

Gunpowder Irish gin

‘Along with traditional botanicals, it has dried gunpowder tea in the mix – giving an unmissable aromatic profile and a dry, slightly tannic finish,’ says Decanter contributor Chris Losh.

Was £38 Now £29.56 Buy now

Bloom London gin gift set

‘Bloom is a light gin style, made with less juniper to create an easy drinking spirit that will even appeal to non-gin drinkers,’ says Decanter‘s Julie Sheppard. Great for a delicate G&T, this set also comes with two gin glasses.

Was £25 Now £19.99 Buy now

Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice gin

We may have just passed the longest day, but this limited edition gin will be perfect to enjoy all summer. With floral flavours, it would work well in a Bramble cocktail.

Was £35 Now £28.99 Buy now