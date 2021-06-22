{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer YmQ3YjM1YWU1YmVlMmFjNzZlNzJiZDFmNmU2NjA5NmIxM2ZmNjQ5YzFlM2E4ZWQxOGEzMjZiMjA2N2U5YjhkYQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Best Amazon Prime Day gin deals 2021

It's day two of Amazon Prime day, and there's still time to snap up some gins at great prices.
Amazon Prime day is a great chance to restock your drinks cabinet, and there are often great savings to be found on a range of gins, whatever your favourite style.

So whether your go-to cocktail is a Negroni, a Martini or even just a classic gin and tonic, these Amazon Prime Day gin deals will have you covered.

Aviation American gin
Actor Ryan Reynolds’ gin, this ‘is a weighty gin that makes an excellent, takes-no-prisoners Martini,’ according to spirits expert Richard Woodard. 
Was £35.95    Now £22.99

Buy now

Gunpowder Irish gin
‘Along with traditional botanicals, it has dried gunpowder tea in the mix – giving an unmissable aromatic profile and a dry, slightly tannic finish,’ says Decanter contributor Chris Losh.
Was £38   Now £29.56

Buy now

Bloom London gin gift set
‘Bloom is a light gin style, made with less juniper to create an easy drinking spirit that will even appeal to non-gin drinkers,’ says Decanter‘s Julie Sheppard. Great for a delicate G&T, this set also comes with two gin glasses.
Was £25    Now £19.99

Buy now

Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle gin (50cl) 
Perfect for summer cocktails, this is hand crafted in small batches.
Was £24    Now £18.50

Buy now

Tanquarey London Dry gin (1L)
A classic London dry style, this is a great price.
Was £26    Now £20

Buy now

Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice gin
We may have just passed the longest day, but this limited edition gin will be perfect to enjoy all summer. With floral flavours, it would work well in a Bramble cocktail.
Was £35    Now £28.99

Buy now

Vemacity gin glasses and cocktail set
Perfect your at home gin cocktails with this set containing two gin bowl glasses, a pour measure and a stirrer.
Was £21.99    Now £16.99

Buy now

