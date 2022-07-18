Angostura unveils a Caribbean gem

Earlier this month, The House Of Angostura (well known for its ubiquitous brand of cocktail bitters) unveiled Zenith, the latest in a line of ultra premium rums in its Private Cask Collection series. The release brings together different rum styles from two of Trinidad and Tobago’s most distinguished distilleries: both the namesake Angostura distillery and the now legendary Caroni distillery, which closed its doors forever in 2003.

Aged in charred American ex-bourbon oak casks, Zenith comprises Angostura and Caroni rums ranging from 20 to 23 years old. Whilst Angostura is known for its fresher, more vibrant fruity style, the rums produced at the Caroni distillery had a much heavier, earthy and smoky characteristic, coming from the molasses used in the production process. The result is a deeply complex character, with abundant sweet tropical fruits, warm vanilla toffee, dark cocoa and a dry, crisp oak-led smokiness.

Angostura is now the only remaining distillery of the once 50-plus rum distilleries in Trinidad and Tobago. The company’s signature style, showcased in a three-strong range of cask-style releases including bourbon, French oak and sherry cask varieties, stems from molasses, which is fermented using Angostura’s own bespoke yeast culture and distilled in continuous column stills.

Chairman of Angostura, Terrence Bharath says, ‘After 3 years in development, we’re delighted to extend our Private Cask Collection with the launch of Angostura Zenith, making our rum offering one of the most unique in the world. We are constantly striving to bring the spirit of Trinidad and Tobago to rum connoisseurs around the world and the launch of Angostura Zenith demonstrates our commitment to producing world class rums.’

Zenith is limited to 195 bottles, bottled at 44.7% and is available with an RRP of £2,500 from selected retailers.

Tasting notes

Rich and robust aromas of polished wood, bonfire embers and dark chocolate arrive first, alongside toasted hazelnuts, nutmeg and dark brown sugar. The flavour is equally complex, with swathes of griddled pineapple, seared orange zest, milk chocolate and woody spices, with a long, lingering creamy oak finish.

