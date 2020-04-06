Wines from Beaujolais continue to impress UK consumers as new figures reveal that exports of red and rosé wines from the region to the UK grew by 22% in volume in 2019.

This growth in exports – which was echoed by a 17% value increase – was higher than for any other French wine region.

‘We are proud to have such a healthy increase in exports to the UK. There is now more choice of Beaujolais wines available on UK shelves than ever before, which we believe is a huge contributing factor to its continued popularity,’ said Cécile Bossan-Redon, Managing Director at Inter Beaujolais.

In 2019 the UK imported 43,384 hl of Beaujolais wines, up from 35,564 hl in 2018, and the growth was constant across the year.

‘Despite the uncertainties raised around Brexit, we have remained committed to the UK market and it’s been important for us to continue to demonstrate the dynamic range and choice Beaujolais wines have to offer, which we believe the increase in export figures represent,’ continued Bossan-Redon.

Approachable, fresh and fruit driven

Rebecca Fraser, Head of Marketing at Louis Latour Agencies, which represents Beaujolais producer Henry Fessy in the UK, added: ‘Beaujolais wines are becoming increasingly popular for a number of reasons but first and foremost I believe it is due to wine style and hard work spreading the message about quality in the region. The wines are approachable, fresh, and fruit driven, perfect for regular drinking but also come with a great story; they always strike a chord with consumers when we sample them.’

In another boon for the region, Sopexa’s annual Wine Trade Monitor listed Beaujolais as one of the global wine regions predicted to see the greatest growth despite Brexit. It was the highest ranked French region in survey.