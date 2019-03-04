Becky Wasserman-Hone awarded Decanter Hall of Fame 2019

Early career

Originally a career in wine was not envisaged for Becky, who studied harmony and composition and became an accomplished harpsichordist.

It was later in life, living in Burgundy, when she started selling French oak barrels, and later exporting wines to the US.

Her innovations included working out ways to ship wines from smaller domains, allowing importers to select small numbers of cases from small growers to try on the market.

In 1997, Wasserman-Hone was awarded Chevalier de Ordre du Mérite Agricole for services to Burgundy, in her promotion of Burgundian wines.

Read about Wasserman-Hone’s life and achievements in her interview with Rosi Hanson, in the April 2019 issue of Decanter, on sale Wednesday 6 March.

Tributes

John Stimpfig, Decanter content director says ‘In many people’s view, one name stands out above all others as the key catalyst in the remarkable improvements in Burgundy’s quality, fame and fortune.’

‘She has been a tireless and brilliant ambassador, pioneer, champion, guardian and evangelical promoter of the very best of the wines of Burgundy. There could be no more deserving winner of the 2019 Decanter Hall of Fame Award than Becky.’

‘No one knows how to talk about Burgundy with so much talent and nobody likes their wines with as much sincerity and deep knowledge as Becky,’ said Aubert de Villaine, co-owner of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti and recipient of the Decanter Hall of Fame Award 2010.

Decanter Hall of Fame

Previously known as the Decanter Man or Woman of the Year award, the award has been given a new title, firstly, to be a title that conveyed the idea of a long-term contribution to wine.

And secondly, to recognise the importance in having a name that is completely gender neutral.

Although the name has been updated, the rigorous criteria and judging procedures remain exactly the same.