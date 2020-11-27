With the festive season almost upon us, it’s a great time to take advantage of Black Friday offers – whether it’s to replenish your drinks cabinet or for Christmas gifting.

Fruit-flavoured gins make a refreshing change from the classic style, and can look striking in the glass too. OK, so it might not count as one of your five-a-day, but a fruit-flavoured gin will help start your evening in style, giving your G&T an original twist. Or why not choose a bottle for the gin lover in your life this Christmas?

We’ve tracked down some berry good deals to a-peel to every fruit (and gin) lover…

Great deals on fruity gins (and liqueurs)

Malfy Gin Rosa Pink Grapefruit Italian Gin

Distilled from fresh Sicilian pink grapefruit, Italian lemons, and other handpicked botanicals. Enjoy with Mediterranean tonic and a pink grapefruit slice, on ice. Alc: 41%

Malfy Con Arancia Sicilian Blood Orange Italian Gin

With its vibrant, warming colour, Malfy’s Blood Orange gin is as good to look at as it is to taste. Deliciously fruity sipper or in a G&T. Alc: 41%.

Wildcat Limelight Lime Flavoured Gin

Guaranteed to wake you up, this naturally flavoured lime gin has notes of lime and citrus. The recommended serve is with premium lemonade, ice and a wedge of lime. Alc: 37.5%.

£31.61 £22.99 on Amazon UK View Deal Tovess Orange and Clementine Gin

This refreshing and zingy gin bursts with vibrant citrus flavours, a blend of citrus fruits and bitter, refreshing juniper and coriander. Serve with tonic water or premium lemonade, garnished with a slice of orange. Alc: 40%.

£22.99 £18.99 on Amazon UK View Deal Gin Ting, Passionfruit, Mango & Elderflower Gin

Based around a recipe of juniper, cassia, coriander, orange and lemon, Gin Ting features an infusion of passionfruit, mango and elderflower. Alc: 42.5%.

Chase Pink Grapefruit and Pomelo Gin

Created in Herefordshire by Chase Distillery, home to Chase Potato Vodka. This zingy blend combines robust juniper, floral lime zest and a grapefruit tartness. Alc: 40%.

Chase Rhubarb and Bramley Apple Gin

It sounds good enough to eat, with a nose of rhubarb and apple crumble with cinnamon, and flavours of rhubarb, crisp tangy apple, and punchy juniper. Who needs dessert when you’ve got this?! Alc: 40%.

Tarquin’s Rhubarb and Raspberry Gin

Handcrafted in tiny batches in Tarquin’s North Cornwall, gin packaging doesn’t come much more Christmassy than this! Lemon sherbet, rhubarb sorbet, frangipane and tart raspberry jam all make an appearance in the tasting note for this. Alc: 38%.

Tarquin’s Blackberry and Cornish Honey Gin

A vibrant crimson in colour, try this served with sparkling wine and soda, and garnished with fresh mint and blackberries. A touch of local Cornish wildflower honey is added just before bottling to add fragrant sweetness and balance. Alc: 38%.

Edinburgh Gin Raspberry Gin

Distilled with five traditional gin botanicals, and a combination of fresh Scottish raspberries and raspberry leaves. Red berry fruit and fresh, floral notes. Alc: 40%.

Edinburgh Gin Apple and Spice Gin Liqueur

Inspired by the classic combination of apple and cinnamon, this gin liqueur can be served straight-up, over ice, with soda, or in short and Martini-style cocktails. Alc: 20%.

£14.90 £11.20 on Amazon UK