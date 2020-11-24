With not long to go, we’ll be keeping up with who’s offering Black Friday wine and spirits deals.
Early Black Friday wine and spirits offers
- Amazon UK – Savings across wine, spirits and Champagne
- Waitrose – 25% off a wide selection of wines, including Champagne
- Laithwaite’s – Huge savings across the range
- Tesco – 25% off when you buy six bottles
- Wine.com – savings of 25% or more
- Majestic – Save 25% on its Fine Wine range
- Master of Malt – Flash sales across spirits and Champagnes
When is Black Friday 2020?
Black Friday is the last Friday in November; the day after Thanksgiving in the US. This year is will be on Friday 27th November.
However, as the event has grown over the years, the Black Friday deals are starting earlier and earlier. Many retailers are running them from the start of this week, so we’ve started picking out some of the best deals we’ve seen.
Black Friday wine and spirit deals in the UK
Waitrose – 25% off six bottles live now, plus savings across spirits
It’s always worth keeping an eye on the wine offers at Waitrose. At the moment there is up to 25% various bottles, including sparkling and Champagne. A good selection of magnums are available.
Louis Roederer Brut Premier NV
One of the best non-vintages to go for, this is made from a blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier.
£49 Now £36 at Waitrose
Cotswolds London dry gin
A small-batch gin made with nine botanicals, including lavender, fresh lime and pink grapefruit peel.
£37 Now £30 at Waitrose
Majestic Wine – Save 25% on the Fine Wine range when you ‘mix six’
Majestic Wine is offering 25% off the entire range of Fine Wines, which has been greatly expanded in 2020, plus further discounts on bottles, including Champagne. Our experts choose which ones to snap up in the Black Friday deals.
Nyetimber Classic Cuvee
The signature NV from one of England’s best-known sparkling wine producers, and a strong rival for Champagne.
£41.99 Now £27.99 when you buy six
Amazon UK
The Amazon Black Friday wine and spirits deals will change quickly, so keep an eye on them. Depending on the offer, there are some great savings to be made on Champagne ahead of Christmas.
Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé NV Magnum
Nothing says celebration like a magnum of Champagne, and this classic Laurent-Perrier rosé comes in a special gift box too.
£170 Now £135.99 on Amazon
Master of Malt – flash sales across spirits and Champagnes.
Specialist retailer Master of Malt can help you find a few more unusual options and smaller batch spirits to try. The deals won’t last long on its site – most are just for 24 hours – so snap them up when you see them.
Grey Goose vodka
From the Cognac region in France, this is a creamy and very versatile vodka, great for using in cocktails.
£35 Now £29.50 at Master of Malt
Wine accessories deals
Right now, Selfridges has 20% off the Coravin range meaning a great savings can be made – and also a chance to stock up on the Argon gas refills at the same time.
Coravin Model Three Wine Passion Pack preservation system
The Coravin Model Three means you can enjoy a wine and not worry about it going past its best once opened, using Argon gas to prevent oxidisation. There’s now a screw-cap function too.
£249 Save 20% off with code SELFCCE
Black Friday wine deals in the US
Wine.com
Wine.com tends to share some good deals around Black Friday, which if you already know what you’re looking for, can mean there’s some great value to be found. Currently, there’s 25% off a huge selection of wines – just in time for Thanksgiving.
Amazon US
As with the UK, the deals on Amazon will change quickly, so keep watching them and see what bargains can be found. Don’t for get to look at any deals on wine accessories too.
Riedel Veritas Pinot Noir glasses
With a wider bowl specially designed for the riper flavours of a New World Pinot Noir, these Riedel wine glasses are a worthy investment.
$69 Now $50
Total Wine
The largest independent retailer of fine wine in the US, Total Wine will be sure to drop a few good deals this Black Friday.