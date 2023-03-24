Bordeaux’s Malartic-Lagravière to launch En Primeur NFT collection

Each non-fungible token will be paired with a unique, engraved, numbered magnum presented in a wooden box, and will also entitle the holder to a tour of the château.

The NFTs will go on sale on 12 April, marking the start of this year’s en primeur week in Bordeaux. Each NFT will retail at €250, which includes VAT. They will be sold via the InterCellar website, a platform founded by former Bordeaux wine merchant Louis de Bonnecaze.

The magnums will then continue to age at the château, and will be physically available to collect from November 2024 onwards.

There will also be one ‘golden cap’ magnum, which will offer an additional perk: dinner for two and one night’s accommodation at the château, with a VIP reception.

Séverine Bonnie, marketing director at Malartic-Lagravière, hopes the NFTs will open up the winery to a younger, more digitally savvy consumer base. ‘Malartic has always managed to navigate between excellence and innovation, and with this “From Terroir to Blockchain” NFT limited series, we hope to reach a new clientele and bring great wines to the world of Web3,’ she said.

Malartic-Lagravière is an historic estate, located on gravel terroir in Graves, which the Bonnie family has owned since 1997. It has 73 hectares under vine, including seven hectares dedicated to white grapes, with Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot, Sauvignon Blanc and Sémillon all grown there.

Web3 refers to the next potential iteration of the world wide web, based on interconnected, decentralised apps powered by blockchain technology.

It is seen as a move away from Web 2.0, which is dominated by social media giants and large corporate interests.

Related articles