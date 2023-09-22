Buffalo Trace Distillery to launch retail store and whiskey tasting bar in London

The Kentucky-based distiller has snapped up a 2,000 sq. ft. venue on Long Acre in Covent Garden, close to The Savoy and the Royal Opera House.

Buffalo Trace promised to offer a ‘first-of-its-kind American whiskey experience’ in the heart of central London.

Guests will be taken on ‘a narrative journey’ introducing them to the distillery’s storied history, culminating in a tasting experience at one of the venue’s two bars.

Tastings will cost up to £29.99 per person, depending on the selection, and guests can then buy bottles and merchandise in the store.

It will include a range of spirits from Buffalo Trace, and rarer whiskeys will be offered during special times throughout the year.

‘Buffalo Trace Distillery London is the first home for our American whiskeys outside of Kentucky, and we are honoured to put down roots in the UK,’ said Jake Wenz, CEO and president at Buffalo Trace Distillery.

‘Many spirits consumers are more familiar with bourbon’s global whiskey counterparts, and Buffalo Trace Distillery London aims to offer a space to learn more about – and hopefully, fall in love with – our bourbon whiskey. We are excited to share our pursuit of the world’s best whiskey with all those interested in London and beyond.’

Buffalo Trace is the world’s third-oldest distillery, established in 1775. It produces Buffalo Trace bourbon, Eagle Rare, Sazerac rye, W.L. Weller and Pappy Van Winkle.

E.H. Taylor, Jr., George T. Stagg, Albert B. Blanton, Orville Schupp and Elmer T. Lee are among the industry legends that helped build the company.

Guests at the London venue can enjoy a tasting of White Dog Mash #1, Buffalo Trace bourbon, Eagle Rare 10-Year-Old, E.H. Taylor Small Batch and a small pour of a Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned.

Alternatively, you can opt for Buffalo Trace bourbon, Sazerac rye, Bourbon Cream and the option of a Buffalo and ginger ale cocktail sample.

