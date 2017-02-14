Cape Wine Auction 2017 raises record amount

The annual Cape Wine Auction 2017 has raised a record-breaking 22.3 million South African rand (£1.3 million / $1.67 million ).



The 22.3 million rand is a significant jump from the 2016 auction total of 15 million rand and the 10.56 million rand raised in 2015.

A seven day Napa Valley winery experience, including a week of ‘insider’ trips to Napa wineries, tickets to the Auction Napa Valley, and dinner at Staglin Family Vineyard with library wines, went for 3 million rand (approximately £180,000 / $225,000) – making it the highest ever bid lot for the auction.

A collaborative sculpture from Lionel and Anton Smit, created especially for the auction was paired in a lot with a wine and dining experience at Idiom Fine Dining Restaurant and Wine Estate, and raised 1.2 million rand (around £70,000 / $90,000).

Other luxury lots included an African safari trip, a week at a Swiss ski chalet and trips to various South African wineries.

The auction took place at the Anthonij Rupert Wine Estate in Franschhoek, on 11th February.

‘We set out aiming to raise R15m this year but the final amount has literally left everyone speechless,’ said Darielle Robertson, director of Cape Wine Auction.

‘The commitment to giving back, changing lives and sharing good fortune was certainly testament in the overwhelming bids raised.’

‘With this money we can expand our programmes and reach even greater heights from the progress we have achieved so far.’

The money raised from the auction goes to 22 different beneficiaries, focused on children and education in the Cape Winelands.

