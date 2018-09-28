The 34th Cape Winemakers Guild Auction takes place on Saturday 29 September 2018. Following a preview tasting of the wines in Berry Bros & Rudd's Sussex Cellar in London, here are 10 wines worth watching out for...

The 2018 Cape Winemakers Guild Auction, sponsored by Nedbank, will be held on Saturday 29 September at Spier Wine Estate in Stellenbosch.

The Cape Winemakers Guild (CWG) was founded in 1982 in an effort to increase knowledge sharing. The Guild’s ‘Protégé Programme’ is designed to help winemakers and viticulturalists from disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue their ambitions.

Scroll down to see the top 10 picks from the 2018 auction

A maximum of 100 cases of each member’s wine can be sold in the annual Guild auction. Wines are selected for inclusion via a blind tasting held by the CWG panel.

Last year, buyers spent a record R22,300,000 (about £1.3m) at the auction.

Below, we bring you tasting notes and ratings on 10 wines that stood out at the recent pre-auction tasting, hosted by Berry Bros & Rudd in London.

Top 10 Cape Winemakers Guild auction picks:

Please note: Tasting notes and ratings below do no necessarily constitute buying recommendations, given that prices for the wines will only be determined at auction.

For the full list of wines on offer visit www.capewinemakersguild.com

You might also like: