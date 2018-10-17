Champagne Castelnau has said it is adding an Extra Brut to its range of Champagnes, to meet what it believes is a growing trend for drier styles.

Castelau said that it is launching the Champagne in response to higher demand across its range, and an uplift in sales of drier styles of Champagne, according to a statement from the company.

‘Adding an Extra Brut to our customer offer makes complete sense and fits perfectly with our strategy due to its contemporary appeal,’ said Pascal Prudhomme, managing director of Champagne Castelnau.

‘With a dosage of 2 grams per litre, our Extra Brut is perfect either as an aperitif or for food matching.’

The Extra Brut Champagne will be available exclusively to UK customers with a recommended retail price of approximately £35.

Several critics have commented in recent years on an apparent trend towards lower dosage Champagnes.

Last week, Champagne Bruno Paillard broke with its traditional style and released a zero dosage Champagne in the UK.

Castelnau said its new Extra Brut was matured on lees for seven years.

The blend is 45% Chardonnay, 10% Pinot Noir and 45% Pinot Meunier, of which 20% is reserve wines.

‘Champagne Castelnau Extra Brut increases our offer to customers with a style that we know many consumers are looking for,’ said head of Castelnau Wine Agencies, Keith Isaac MW.

‘I expect it to make a significant contribution to the brand’s ever growing position in the UK market.’

