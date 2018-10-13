Independent family Champagne house Bruno Paillard, known for exclusively producing extra brut cuvées, has broken with tradition to launch a zero dosage style. Below, Premium subscribers can read an interview with Paillard about the new wine, as well as a full tasting note.

The new Bruno Paillard Dosage : Zero – or D:Z for short – is the house’s second attempt at a sugar-free style; its first was made 35 years ago, shortly after Bruno Paillard created the house in 1981.

Scroll down to see the Dosage Zero tasting note and score

Why did he decide to have another go?

