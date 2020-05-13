The lure of Provence: Château Bas sold to Bordeaux-based buyer

Château Bas, based near to Aix-en-Provence, has been sold to Ficbal, a holding company controlled by Catherine Castéja and her children, Charlotte Lafourcade Jumenbo, Hubert Castéja et Frédéric Castéja, for an undisclosed fee.

‘Château Bas is one of the jewels of Provence,’ said Ficbal in a press statement. It said Catherine Castéja had been looking at potential wine estates in the area for several years.

The deal emphasises how Provence, best known for its rosé wines, has become a desirable destination for winery buyers. Last year saw investment in the region by both LVMH’s Moët Hennessy and Chanel.

Château Bas covers 370 hectares, with 75ha of organically-farmed vines in the Coteaux d’Aix en Provence appellation and 10ha of olive groves. It makes rosé wine from Syrah, Cinsault, Mourvèdre and Counoise grape varieties, and also produces red and white wines.

It will be owned and run separately from other Castéja family wine business interests, which include Bordeaux Châteaux Batailley and Trotte Vieille, as well as the Borie-Manoux merchant.

‘The acquisition of this property does not fall within the scope of the Castéja family’s properties and businesses,’ said Frédéric Castéja, CEO of Borie-Manoux and son of Catherine Castéja.

‘We have lots of ambition for the property,’ Ficbal said in a statement, remarking on the exceptional terroir.

‘Our goal is to bring more precision to the wines,’ it said, adding that this would involve investment in both the vineyards and cellars.

Château Bas also welcomes thousands of visitors each year, including those who wish to view the 2,000-year-old Roman temple on its site.

