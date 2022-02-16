Seillan takes on his new role in addition to his current position as senior vice president of finance, Château Lassègue and Tenuta di Arceno.

Château Lassègue said Seillan will continue to work alongside his father, renowned vigneron Pierre Seillan, who said: ‘I am proud that my son Nicolas will continue in the tradition of our family lineage as a seventh-generation vigneron, and bring his passion and respect for the great terroirs and wines of France.’

Born into a family of French vignerons, Nicolas Seillan learned winemaking and viticulture since his early years, from his father, in Bordeaux. He honed his technique through internships in winemaking and cork manufacturing in California and Bordeaux.

Seillan said: ‘Watching my father managing estates and crafting wines as I was growing up, I learned to observe and respect the land, and also to work with integrity and perseverance.

‘From a young age, he trained me to produce wines that reflect their origins by listening to instinct and staying close to your roots.’

Today, Seillan is focused on producing wines using his family’s micro-cru philosophy that highlights the singular terroir of Château Lassègue by combining the best Old World principles with New World techniques.

Barbara Banke, chairman and proprietor of Jackson Family Wines, said: ‘Nicolas is very talented as a vigneron and winemaker, and he knows every detail of our historic estate. He will carry the wines of Lassègue to new heights.’

In 2003, Seillan took a role in the finance department of Jackson Family Wines. In 2006 he was appointed general manager of Château Lassègue, which was jointly purchased by the Jackson and Seillan families in 2003.

As general manager, Seillan oversaw all operational aspects of winemaking and viticulture of the estate, as well as the finance and management.

Throughout his tenure, he has introduced numerous improvements to the property including a new barrel chai, and a hospitality space for visitors that was designed and built under his guidance.

