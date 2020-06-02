Château Palmer 2019 was released this morning at €161 per bottle ex-Bordeaux. That is down by 33% on the 2018 release price, according to Liv-ex.

Decanter’s Jane Anson is one of the only critics to have tasted Palmer 2019 so far, and she rated it 98 points, just one point below the Margaux appellation estate’s 2018 first wine.

‘The Palmer signature of energy and precision is here in spades, and altogether the wine is both measured and elegant, with textbook floral Margaux character,’ Anson said.

Yields returned to more normal levels at Palmer in 2019, up to around 45 hectolitres per hectare, which means there is more of the first wine to go around. In 2018, the biodynamically-farmed third growth saw yields drop to just 11hl/ha.

UK merchant Fine & Rare was offering Palmer 2019 at £999 for six bottles in bond this morning.

More to follow…

