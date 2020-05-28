Pontet-Canet 2019 was released at £61 / €58 a bottle ex-Bordeaux this morning (28 May), a 31% drop versus the 2018 release.

Liv-ex data showed that it is one of the lowest priced vintages of Pontet-Canet on the market, and the lowest ex-Bordeaux release price since 2008. The 2019 barrel sample received a score of 96 points from Decanter’s Jane Anson.

A case of six bottles of Pontet-Canet 2019 is being sold by several UK merchants for £366 / €408 and a case of three magnums £370 / €413, although it has been offered via email for as low as £345 per six-bottle case.

Analyst group Wine Lister said in a note this morning, ‘This is in the region of what the trade has been calling for in the context of the current global crisis, and so should be well-received.’ However, it also pointed out that the 2015 vintage was available in-bottle for ‘just a fraction more’.

Pontet-Canet is known for offering its wine early in the campaign, but its move this week has effectively kick-started the season for Bordeaux 2019 en primeur releases – which has faced disruption due to the coronavirus crisis.

The release comes ahead of the general publishing of critics’ scores; some critics have received samples in the post, but many have been unable to taste directly due to widespread travel restrictions.

Bordeaux-based Jane Anson visited the estate last week to taste the 2019 vintage.

Alongside her 96-point rating, she said the wine has a ‘clear Pauillac character in terms of its tannic structure, overlaid with the Pontet signature of recent vintages that translates into spirals of peony and iris alongside brambled hedgerow’.

She continued, ‘As it settles, coffee bean and tobacco adds a charred character alongside blackberry and cassis puree. It opens extremely slowly, with so many subtle nuances that gather in confidence.’

Anson also noted that the use of amphorae made the tannins feel ‘less silky than they do in many of the appellation’s biggest wines, but still with swagger’.

She added, ‘This score is two points under the 2016, because it doesn’t have the concentration of that exceptional vintage, but it’s an excellent Pontet, full of vigour.’

