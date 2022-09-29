Château Peyrabon in Bordeaux gets new owner

BCAP, a group controlled by the Castéja family, has agreed to acquire Château Peyrabon and Château La Fleur Peyrabon from Millésima, a subsidiary of the Bernard family, a joint-statement by both families said. Financial details weren’t disclosed.

Peyrabon, in Haut-Médoc, was ranked as a ‘Supérieur’ estate in the Cru Bourgeois 2020 classification, which saw the ranking return to a three-tier system.

‘Supérieur’ is above standard Cru Bourgeois level but below ‘Exceptionnel’.

Millésima and the Bernard family said the estate’s Cru Bourgeois Supérieur status reflects its significant investment to modernise the property since taking ownership in 1998.

Yet the sale will allow Millésima to focus on its core e-commerce business, said the statement.

BCAP and the Castéja family planned to ‘continue and amplify’ recent development at the estate, the statement added.

Millésima will continue to distribute Peyrabon and La Fleur Peyrabon wines, the latter produced under the Pauillac appellation. They will still be released via the Place de Bordeaux, according to the statement.

Castéja family-owned properties include fifth growths Château Batailley and Château Lynch-Moussas.

In total, BCAP controls around 300 hectares of vineyard across Bordeaux, including in Pauillac, St-Estèphe, St-Emilion and Pomerol. It also controls three négociant houses, Borie-Manoux, Mähler-Besse and A. de Luze, as well as production, storage and logistics site GVG, plus e-commerce businesses LaGrandCave.fr and 1jour1vin.com.

There have been several deals on Bordeaux’s Left Bank in the past five years, including the sale of Château Lafon-Rochet last year and also the arrival of a new owner at Château du Tertre in Margaux.

Related articles