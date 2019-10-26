Producer profile: Château Batailley
This Bordeaux fifth growth has always inspired a loyal following and quality has steadily improved. Panos Kakaviatos reports...
Originally published in Decanter magazine in 2017.
Just before en primeur week in April 2016, Philippe and Frédéric Castéja, the father-son owners of fifth growth Château Batailley in Pauillac, invited a select group of the wine trade to celebrate the estate’s inaugural second wine, Lions de Batailley.