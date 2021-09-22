Château Quintus acquires Château Grand-Potent

Domaine Clarence Dillon has acquired Château Grand-Pontet through its Château Quintus wine estate, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition makes Quintus one of St-Emilion’s largest properties representing 45ha, of which 42 are planted with vines.

Located a few metres from the village of St-Emilion, Château Grand-Pontet is surrounded by three premier grand cru classé estates: Château Canon, Clos Fourtet and Château Beau-Séjour Bécot, on the western plateau of St-Emilion.

Its topography, boasting a plateau and featuring north, west and south facing slopes, comprises microclimates and limestone soils especially well-suited for extricating the ‘finest qualities’ of the Merlot and Cabernet Franc grape varieties, according to Domaine Clarence Dillon.

The addition of this ‘illustrious historical terroir’ offered the winemaking team greater possibilities for creating its wines from a ‘very stringent selection’, it said.

’In 2011, my family, our team and I expressed our ambitious goals, with our communicated desire to craft one of the very finest wines possible in St-Emilion,’ said Prince Robert de Luxembourg, chairman & CEO of Domaine Clarence Dillon.

‘By assembling some of the most promising parcels and terroirs we would attempt to create a new star of the right bank; Quintus. After more than 10 vintages, I am proud to say that our exceptional winemaking team are excelling at meeting this challenge.’

The producer also revealed that it has appointed Mariette Veyssière, who represents the fifth generation of the Veyssière family devoted to the terroir of St-Emilion, as manager of Quintus.

Domaine Clarence Dillon was established in 1935, and is the owner of several prestigious wine estates, including Château Haut-Brion, Château La Mission Haut-Brion and Château Quintus.

Established in 2011, Château Quintus released its 10th vintage this past year, with its highly acclaimed 2020.