Fresh China tariffs a worry for US wine producers

China said today (13 May) that it would raise import tariffs on thousands of US products, predominantly in the agriculture sector, from 1 June in retaliation for fresh US tariffs announced late last week.

It was not immediately clear whether Chinese officials had targeted wine for the second time in just over 12 months. But, both the New York Times and Guardian outlets reported that wine was on the list.

The news, plus signs of an escalating trade war between the US and China, will likely heighten consternation among American wineries about their position in a key emerging market for wine consumption.

Some producers have already been hit hard following China’s tariff rises on US wines in 2018.

US wine exports to China sank by nearly 25% in value in 2018, to $59.3m, with volumes down 13% – although China remained the fifth largest destination for US wines by value, according to figures from the California-based Wine Institute.

Michael Honig, of Honig Vineyard and Winery, told Decanter.com late last week, ‘Honig’s sales to China have dropped from hundred[s] of cases to zero.’

There is a concern that US wineries could fall behind in the race to supply China’s growing middle class.

‘We are not only losing today, but will have a hard time gaining sales back as other parts of the wine world take our store and restaurant placements,’ said Honig.

Australia is one country poised to capitalise after China eliminated tariffs on Australian wines in January 2019 as part of a free trade deal between the two nations.

‘Australia and Chile have preferential trade agreements that increase market access in China relative to other key suppliers,’ wrote two academics in an article on wine supply for the US Agricultural and Applied Economics Association’s Choices magazine in late 2018.

‘The United States now faces the largest trade barrier for wine exports to China,’ said assistant professor Amanda Countryman and professor Andrew Muhammad, of Colorado State University and the University of Tennessee respectively.

They said that US wineries’ best chance of being competitive was to push a quality message.

The Wine Institute said in April that it believed the long-term prospects for US wines in China remained ‘very strong’.

It added that some of the $129.8m of US wines exported to Hong Kong in 2018 ‘are being re-exported to other countries, including Mainland China’.