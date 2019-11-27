Christie’s auctions South African wine ‘superlots’

Christie’s auctioneer Charlie Foley said the 17 wines that made up the two superlots offered a variety of wine styles from some of South Africa’s most reputed producers.

A Cabernet Sauvignon produced by the Plaisir de Merle estate in 1995 is the oldest wine in the sale.

The event follows October’s Cape Fine & Rare Wine Auction in Stellenbosch, where 124 lots fetched nearly £138,000.

‘Compared to other great wine auctions like the Hospices de Beaune or Auction Napa Valley, the price points for even the most expensive of these South African wines are quite reasonable by comparison,’ said Foley.

‘There’s lots of energy and excitement about South Africa at the moment, and I expect there to be lots of interest, as most of these vintages are not available for sale any more, or at most in very tiny quantities.’

When asked what he felt were the top draws within the two superlots, Foley singled out the Alheit Vineyard, Cartology 2011 in Lot A, which is ‘the first wine from the estate’. He also highlighted the David & Nadia, Hoë-Steen 2016 in Lot B, which he said ‘rivals the best Chenin Blanc in the world’.

Decanter tasted the 17 wines in an exclusive auction preview and scored the Cartology and Hoë-Steen whites 95 points, along with Rustenberg Wines’ Peter Barlow Cabernet Sauvignon 2009 (Lot A).

The two superlots will go under the hammer in the afternoon session of the Christie’s sale on 28 November.

Winelovers can sign in to bid or follow the auction by visiting the Christie’s website.