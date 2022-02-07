Coming Soon: The Decanter Wine Club

The Decanter team and our expert contributors are lucky enough to discover and taste some of the world’s finest and most intriguing wines from across the globe every year, many of which are notoriously difficult to find.

To help our readers get their hands on our top-rated wines, we are launching a wine club – the Decanter Wine Club – to help bring some of the very best directly to your doorstep.

As part of this exciting new initiative, which will initially be available to our US readers only, Decanter is working with expert retailer Wine Access to bring our readers across the pond a selection of highly sought-after bottles of no less than 95 Decanter points.

We’re kicking off with a bang, launching the club with two different shipments of Decanter Wines of the Year winners. These comprise a selection of the best wines our experts have tasted throughout 2021, and which they rated ‘outstanding’.

Commenting on the Wines of the Year winners 2021, Decanter judge Stefan Neumann MS, said: ‘This is the first time I’ve ever given 100 points. My average score was probably the highest ever, too.’

These exceptional bottles aren’t easy to get hold of, and each box offers excellent value for money. They will be launched first for Decanter Premium subscribers on 15 February, ahead of general release on 17 of February.

Given the exclusivity of these wines, subscriptions are strictly limited. To make sure you don’t miss out on this exceptional offering, register your interest for Decanter’s wine club here to hear more.

Decanter premium subscribers will have first refusal when we launch, why not subscribe to Premium for priority access?