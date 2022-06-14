For the first time in our history, join us in New York this Saturday 18 June and share the unmissable experience of the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter in one of the best cities in the world.

Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC is taking over the 60th floor Bay Room at Manhatta in Manhattan for an incredible day of wine tasting, featuring over 50 prestigious wine producers, showcasing over 200 fine wines and hosting four sensational masterclasses.

Want to know what you absolutely can’t miss?

Here’s our insider guide to how to get the most of #DecanterFWE

Check for your e-tickets: All guests will now have been sent an e-ticket. Please have these ready on your phones or printed out to scan on arrival. If you haven’t received them, please check your spam or junk folders or email events@decanter.com

Plan your day: It’s time to create your very own New York Encounter itinerary! Take a look at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter tasting catalogue and select the wines you would like to taste. Check out which wines our editorial team are most excited about tasting from Georgie Hindle, Amy Wislocki, Natalie Earl, Julie Sheppard, Tina Gellie, Sylvia Wu, James Button and Ines Salpico.

Arrive early: Some of the world’s most prestigious winemakers will travel from all over the world to attend our event so make sure you get time with them by arriving at the Manhatta early. Please note: Ticket check-in opens at 10am.

Taste award-winning wines: Don’t miss out on the Decanter World Wine Awards winners’ table which will be showcasing Gold, Platinum and Best in Show winners from the 2021 competition – a real treat for fine wine lovers.

Front-row masterclass seats: Going to one of our exceptional Decanter Fine Wine Encounter masterclasses? A queue will begin to form down the side of the Masterclass area from around 20 minutes before the start of the class. Tables fill up from the front first, so planning ahead will give you a better chance of a good seat.

Meet Decanter experts: Not only will you get to meet the Decanter editorial team, Editor-in-Chief Chris Maillard has a few ideas about what you should try at our Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC. Read his top tips here.

Share your moments: We hope you will share your favourite moments and photos from this weekend by taking part in our Twitter and Instagram competition. This will give you the chance to win a pair of tickets to our next NYC event in 2023. We look forward to seeing your photos from this weekend; please tag @Decanter using #DecanterFWE

So close we can almost taste it … we look forward to seeing you there!

Don’t miss out! Last few tickets remaining for the Champagne Krug and Brunello di Montalicino masterclasses. Hurry, before it is too late.