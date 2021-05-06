Decanter magazine is getting a new look: Subscribe now

The world’s leading wine magazine is having a refresh, with a cleaner, more visually-led design and increased production values.

For over 45 years, Decanter has been helping readers to buy, enjoy and learn about wine. It combines deep expertise with great enthusiasm to provide a unique perspective on the world of wine (and, increasingly, spirits).

What’s changing?

As well as a premium, fresh design, you’ll find a new series on learning about wine, to help less experienced enthusiasts gain knowledge, insiders’ tips on matching wine and food, and a refreshing sprinkling of new voices and opinions to add to our existing roster of knowledgeable experts.

There’ll also be a larger tasting section, faster-paced features and more luxurious layouts.

The front-of-book news, brief stories and opinion section will also be larger to emphasise topicality and breadth.

When?

The new-look will start with the July 2021 issue, on sale on June 2nd, which is an Italy special, and comes with a free Bordeaux wine supplement.

