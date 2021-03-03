Decanter magazine latest issue: April 2021

INSIDE THE APRIL 2021 EDITION OF DECANTER…
Features:
- Bordeaux 2018 reds Nearly two years on from her en primeur report, Jane Anson presents her verdict on how the wines are performing now they’re in bottle, selecting 50 of her top picks
- California’s wine industry: on the road to recovery Matthew Luczy
- My top 20: New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc 2020 vintage – Cameron Douglas MS
- Regional profile: Uco Valley in Mendoza, Argentina – Alejandro Iglesias
- Producer profile: Domaine du Cellier aux Moines, in Burgundy’s Côte Chalonnaise – Michael Apstein
- Vintage report: southern Rhône 2019 – Matt Walls
- A wine writer’s life in Provence – Matt Walls reflects on the two years he spent in France while researching his new book on the wines of the Rhône
Spirits:
- Distilled by Decanter: spirits news, insights, cocktail recipes and more…
- Whiskey: the history of bourbon in four cocktails – Alicia Miller
Buying guide:
- Panel tasting: Spain’s Bobal 59 reds and rosados tasted
- Expert’s choice: Discovering Georgia – Carla Capalbo
Regulars:
- The art of wine
- A month in wine
- Letters
- Weekday wines
- Weekend wines
- DWWA 2020 highlights: top-performing German reds
Good living:
- A perfect pairing: mussel soup Raul Diaz puts two wines with a family recipe in our new food and wine feature
- Travel: Patagonia Amanda Barnes suggests a fabulous road trip that encompasses the far-south winemaking regions of Chile and Argentina, and the untamed frontier lands around them
Collectors:
- Market watch investment news
- Marketwatch spotlight: Bordeaux Assessing the en primeur system
- Wine legends: Screaming Eagle 1997, Napa Valley – Stephen Brook