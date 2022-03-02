{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer N2Y0ZmNiNjFhOWM2M2M2MWM1Y2ZiMDhiZmNiNmNiZTUzMDgxMjMwMGI1NDYwZGQzYzBhODNkOGM4ODY4Njk2YQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine latest issue: April 2022

Our fleshy April issue is packed with both classics and mavericks, from Bordeaux to South Africa by way of California and South America. In a nod to summer we go juniper hunting and sunbathing in the Algarve. This issue also includes our Hungary Guide with an overview of the exciting things happening in the land of Tokaj and Furmint.
Inside the April 2022 issue of Decanter Magazine:

FEATURES:

  • South American Bordeaux blends: my top 20 Winemaking tradition informs many of South America’s top-flight reds, says Alejandro Iglesias
  • Bordeaux 2019 in bottle Reappraising this excellent vintage, with Georgie Hindle’s selection of 27 top wines
  • Vintage preview: southern Rhône 2020 Matt Walls’ regional round-up and pick of 40 standout wines from another hot but successful vintage
  • South African Sauvignon Blanc: 10 top winemakers Malu Lambert meets the producers bringing local personality to this fruity favourite
  • My life as a wine consultant It’s not all glitz and glam: Charles Curtis MW on the day-to-day reality of his career
  • Bottle weight Glass is heavy, and the global wine trade needs to lose some weight, states Rupert Joy

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you explore the fascinating world of wine

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits insights and cocktail recipes – plus five top Irish Whiskeys
  • The juniper hunters Producers going local for the key ingredient to flavour their British gins

GOOD LIVING

  • A perfect pairing Two wines to take the spice of Korean Fried Chicken
  • Travel: Algarve Surprises galore for wine lovers in Portugal’s deep, warm south, guided by Bridget McGrouther

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Decanter staff highlight their favourite recent tasting finds
  • Panel tasting: California Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 & 2018 Two days, with 164 wines tasted, producing six Outstanding and 154 scoring 90-93pts
  • Panel tasting: red Graves 2016 An enjoyable one for our judges, who found six Outstanding wines and 42 Highly recommended: stock up now
  • Experts choice: New Zealand Chardonnay 2020 High scores for Cameron Douglas MS’s 18 choices
  • Weekday wines 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Seven top buys, costing £20-£50, certain to impress

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news What’s making waves in the market
  • Marketwatch: spotlight on Bordeaux

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked News, views and more
  • Your letters
  • Andrew Jefford’s column The best St-Chinians deserve more attention than they’re getting – yet
  • Wine to 5: Charlie Foley The lively life of a Christie’s wine auctioneer

Includes the Hungary Guide 2022:

  • Introduction Caroline Gilby MW
  • Furmint Why this versatile white grape is becoming a firm favourite
  • Kékfrankos The ‘blue’ grape that showcases the complex characters of Hungary’s regions and terroirs

