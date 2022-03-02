Decanter magazine latest issue: April 2022

Inside the April 2022 issue of Decanter Magazine:
FEATURES:
- South American Bordeaux blends: my top 20 Winemaking tradition informs many of South America’s top-flight reds, says Alejandro Iglesias
- Bordeaux 2019 in bottle Reappraising this excellent vintage, with Georgie Hindle’s selection of 27 top wines
- Vintage preview: southern Rhône 2020 Matt Walls’ regional round-up and pick of 40 standout wines from another hot but successful vintage
- South African Sauvignon Blanc: 10 top winemakers Malu Lambert meets the producers bringing local personality to this fruity favourite
- My life as a wine consultant It’s not all glitz and glam: Charles Curtis MW on the day-to-day reality of his career
- Bottle weight Glass is heavy, and the global wine trade needs to lose some weight, states Rupert Joy
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you explore the fascinating world of wine
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits insights and cocktail recipes – plus five top Irish Whiskeys
- The juniper hunters Producers going local for the key ingredient to flavour their British gins
GOOD LIVING
- A perfect pairing Two wines to take the spice of Korean Fried Chicken
- Travel: Algarve Surprises galore for wine lovers in Portugal’s deep, warm south, guided by Bridget McGrouther
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Decanter staff highlight their favourite recent tasting finds
- Panel tasting: California Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 & 2018 Two days, with 164 wines tasted, producing six Outstanding and 154 scoring 90-93pts
- Panel tasting: red Graves 2016 An enjoyable one for our judges, who found six Outstanding wines and 42 Highly recommended: stock up now
- Experts choice: New Zealand Chardonnay 2020 High scores for Cameron Douglas MS’s 18 choices
- Weekday wines 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Seven top buys, costing £20-£50, certain to impress
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news What’s making waves in the market
- Marketwatch: spotlight on Bordeaux
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views and more
- Your letters
- Andrew Jefford’s column The best St-Chinians deserve more attention than they’re getting – yet
- Wine to 5: Charlie Foley The lively life of a Christie’s wine auctioneer
Includes the Hungary Guide 2022:
- Introduction Caroline Gilby MW
- Furmint Why this versatile white grape is becoming a firm favourite
- Kékfrankos The ‘blue’ grape that showcases the complex characters of Hungary’s regions and terroirs
