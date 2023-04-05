Decanter magazine latest issue: April 2023

Embrace Italy with our April issue. Learn about the deep-rooted ties that bind the US west coast and the long-established wine dynasties of Italy and discover top-quality whites from 20 different regions of the country. If you’re looking for some inspiration for hearty Easter wines, check out our Chianti Classico and Global Nebbiolo panel tastings. Our guide to London’s Italian restaurant scene is packed with ideas for a memorable meal or for those preferring to stay at home, why not try our recipe for squid ink risotto – washed down with perfectly paired wines.