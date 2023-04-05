Decanter magazine latest issue: April 2023

Inside the April 2023 issue of Decanter magazine:
FEATURES
- Italy-US wine partnerships The links between the US west coast and Italy’s wine dynasties run long and deep, as J’nai Gaither relates
- 20 whites from 20 regions Not to be overlooked, Italy’s strong suit in white wines: Aldo Fiordelli’s pick
- Gavi Alessandra Piubello outlines the appley-fresh, minerally appeal of Piedmont’s Cortese dry whites
- Morellino di Scansano Tuscany; good Sangiovese, but maybe not as you know it. By Richard Baudains
- Brunello di Montalcino 2018 The producers to know in this ‘slender’ vintage, with Michaela Morris
- Alta Langa Italy’s least-known quality sparkling wines are the ones to watch, says Michael Garner
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
Read the new issue in full on the Decanter Premium app
Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five of the best blanco tequilas
- Irish whiskey Its rise-fall-rise is quite a tale, says Richard Woodard
GOOD LIVING
- Perfect pairing Italian squid ink risotto, ideal for a bone-dry white
- A taste of Italy in London Eight venues you may not (yet) know for fine Italian fare. By Fiona Beckett
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Recent tasting highlights from Decanter staff
- Panel tasting: Ageing Chianti Classico 109 wines tasted in a rare opportunity to compare recent and older vintages: 10 Outstanding
- Panel tasting: Global Nebbiolo From the Adelaide Hills to Baja California, the great Barolo grape is thriving around the world
- Expert’s choice: Italian rosé 18 of the country’s ‘vast range of styles’, selected by Elizabeth Gabay MW
- Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20 chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Updates and upcoming releases
- Marketwatch spotlight on Burgundy Graphic evidence of how the top names rule the roost
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views & more
- Andrew Jefford’s column The unsung but indispensable role of yeast in making the wines we love
- Guest column: Kerin O’Keefe A heartfelt manifesto as to why you should never decant an older wine
- DWWA 2022 highlights 15 of Croatia’s medal-winning whites
- Wine to 5: Elizabeth Berger On her life as a wine business consultant based in Tuscany