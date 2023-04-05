{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer ZDJiOTZhNGFlNTllMjI4NjJmZDExMGFlM2I0M2E0MTM3NTljZDEzZjFjODNkM2U0ZmE2MmNlN2NmZjJhZTM1Mw","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine latest issue: April 2023

Embrace Italy with our April issue. Learn about the deep-rooted ties that bind the US west coast and the long-established wine dynasties of Italy and discover top-quality whites from 20 different regions of the country. If you’re looking for some inspiration for hearty Easter wines, check out our Chianti Classico and Global Nebbiolo panel tastings. Our guide to London’s Italian restaurant scene is packed with ideas for a memorable meal or for those preferring to stay at home, why not try our recipe for squid ink risotto – washed down with perfectly paired wines.
Inside the April 2023 issue of Decanter magazine:

FEATURES

  • Italy-US wine partnerships The links between the US west coast and Italy’s wine dynasties run long and deep, as J’nai Gaither relates
  • 20 whites from 20 regions Not to be overlooked, Italy’s strong suit in white wines: Aldo Fiordelli’s pick
  • Gavi Alessandra Piubello outlines the appley-fresh, minerally appeal of Piedmont’s Cortese dry whites
  • Morellino di Scansano Tuscany; good Sangiovese, but maybe not as you know it. By Richard Baudains
  • Brunello di Montalcino 2018 The producers to know in this ‘slender’ vintage, with Michaela Morris
  • Alta Langa Italy’s least-known quality sparkling wines are the ones to watch, says Michael Garner

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five of the best blanco tequilas
  • Irish whiskey Its rise-fall-rise is quite a tale, says Richard Woodard

GOOD LIVING

  • Perfect pairing Italian squid ink risotto, ideal for a bone-dry white
  • A taste of Italy in London Eight venues you may not (yet) know for fine Italian fare. By Fiona Beckett

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Recent tasting highlights from Decanter staff
  • Panel tasting: Ageing Chianti Classico 109 wines tasted in a rare opportunity to compare recent and older vintages: 10 Outstanding
  • Panel tasting: Global Nebbiolo From the Adelaide Hills to Baja California, the great Barolo grape is thriving around the world
  • Expert’s choice: Italian rosé 18 of the country’s ‘vast range of styles’, selected by Elizabeth Gabay MW
  • Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20 chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Updates and upcoming releases
  • Marketwatch spotlight on Burgundy Graphic evidence of how the top names rule the roost

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked News, views & more
  • Andrew Jefford’s column The unsung but indispensable role of yeast in making the wines we love
  • Guest column: Kerin O’Keefe A heartfelt manifesto as to why you should never decant an older wine
  • DWWA 2022 highlights 15 of Croatia’s medal-winning whites
  • Wine to 5: Elizabeth Berger On her life as a wine business consultant based in Tuscany

