Decanter magazine latest issue: Christmas 2022

Inside the Christmas 2022 issue of Decanter magazine:
FEATURES
- Mastering Christmas Discover which delicious vinous treats MWs Susie Barrie and Peter Richards will be pouring at home this year
- Christmas vintages What’s prime for drinking: tips from our experts
- Vintage preview: Chablis 2021 Short supply, but classic styles in a tricky year. By Andy Howard MW
- Château Branaire-Ducru What makes this fourth-growth classic a St-Julien gem. Georgina Hindle
- World of Pinot Noir In a time of change: where next to find your fix of great Pinot. Charles Curtis MW
- English still wine revival Susie Barrie MW goes beyond the fizz
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
Read the new issue in full on the Decanter Premium app
Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five white spirits for Christmas
- Sparkling wine cocktails Because it’s time to celebrate. Raise the festive cheer, with Julie Sheppard
- Dark spirits Richard Woodard picks 18 to warm the wintry soul
GOOD LIVING
- The dream cheeseboard Cheese expert Patricia Michelson picks her favourites for Fiona Beckett
- Great Champagne in restaurants Tim Hall’s top places to eat while indulging your love of sparkling
- Travel: South African wine experiences With Pippa de Bruyn
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Recent tasting highlights from Decanter staff
- Panel tasting: Vintage rosé Champagne Excellent quality, freshness and character, with three wines rated Outstanding
- Panel tasting: 2000 & 2003 vintage Ports High scores, ready to drink
- Expert’s choice: Savoie Expert author Wink Lorch selects 18 intriguing wines in varied styles
- Seasonal buys 34 top picks under £20 to enhance your festive table, chosen by the Decanter team
- Festive treats Priced £20-£50, these 16 standout buys are ideal for impressing your guests
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Updates and upcoming releases
- Marketwatch spotlight on Italy
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views & more
- Christmas sorted A cornucopia of wine gifts, large and small
- Your letters
- Andrew Jefford’s column Cheap wine needn’t be a bad experience
- Letter from… A busy merchant Jeroboams wine manager Martin Crozier-Cook on the stresses and joys of peak season for retailers
- DWWA 2022 highlights: 15 great Gold medal-winning sparklers
- Wine to 5: Tim Lewis Cellar design and build company owner