Decanter magazine latest issue: Christmas 2022

Indulge in some Christmas cheer with our latest issue, packed with top selections and advice to see you through the festive season. From the best vintages to open now through to top restaurants for Champagne in the UK and our tips for the perfect cheeseboard, there's something for every palate. Don't miss our wine-themed gift guide and selection of sparkling wine cocktail recipes.
Inside the Christmas 2022 issue of Decanter magazine:

FEATURES

  • Mastering Christmas Discover which delicious vinous treats MWs Susie Barrie and Peter Richards will be pouring at home this year
  • Christmas vintages What’s prime for drinking: tips from our experts
  • Vintage preview: Chablis 2021 Short supply, but classic styles in a tricky year. By Andy Howard MW
  • Château Branaire-Ducru What makes this fourth-growth classic a St-Julien gem. Georgina Hindle
  • World of Pinot Noir In a time of change: where next to find your fix of great Pinot. Charles Curtis MW
  • English still wine revival Susie Barrie MW goes beyond the fizz

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five white spirits for Christmas
  • Sparkling wine cocktails Because it’s time to celebrate. Raise the festive cheer, with Julie Sheppard
  • Dark spirits Richard Woodard picks 18 to warm the wintry soul

GOOD LIVING

  • The dream cheeseboard Cheese expert Patricia Michelson picks her favourites for Fiona Beckett
  • Great Champagne in restaurants Tim Hall’s top places to eat while indulging your love of sparkling
  • Travel: South African wine experiences With Pippa de Bruyn

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Recent tasting highlights from Decanter staff
  • Panel tasting: Vintage rosé Champagne Excellent quality, freshness and character, with three wines rated Outstanding
  • Panel tasting: 2000 & 2003 vintage Ports High scores, ready to drink
  • Expert’s choice: Savoie Expert author Wink Lorch selects 18 intriguing wines in varied styles
  • Seasonal buys 34 top picks under £20 to enhance your festive table, chosen by the Decanter team
  • Festive treats Priced £20-£50, these 16 standout buys are ideal for impressing your guests

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Updates and upcoming releases
  • Marketwatch spotlight on Italy

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked News, views & more
  • Christmas sorted A cornucopia of wine gifts, large and small
  • Your letters
  • Andrew Jefford’s column Cheap wine needn’t be a bad experience
  • Letter from… A busy merchant Jeroboams wine manager Martin Crozier-Cook on the stresses and joys of peak season for retailers
  • DWWA 2022 highlights: 15 great Gold medal-winning sparklers
  • Wine to 5: Tim Lewis Cellar design and build company owner

