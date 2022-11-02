{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer ZmU1NGMxMTljNjQzZTU3MGZmOGNmYmJkYzM1OTc3MzMyNGYxNDgwYjBlZDQ4MDJiNGE0ZDhlNDg0ZGMwNWIyZA","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine latest issue: December 2022

As nights start to draw in, curl up with our November issue, featuring Olly Smith's selection of 30 winter warmers to ward off the chill. Discover Decanter's dozen top vineyards and see if you agree with the verdict. Meet the inspiring black winemakers of South Africa, learn about New Zealand producer Craggy Range or take a trip to Champagne with our insider's guide to Reims.
Decanter Staff Decanter Staff

Inside the December 2022 issue of Decanter magazine:

FEATURES

  • The world’s greatest vineyards Introduced by Andrew Jefford: we take the plunge, naming our top 12 from a long list of fine candidates
  • Winter warmers Olly Smith picks 30 great fuller-bodied wine buys
  • South Africa’s black winemakers; building a future Tim Atkin MW
  • Regional profile: Givry Burgundy in-depth – Charles Curtis MW
  • Producer profile: Craggy Range, NZ With Cameron Douglas MS

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

Read the new issue in full on the Decanter Premium app

Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight, and five top Scottish gins

GOOD LIVING

  • Perfect pairing Gateway Cassoulet
  • Travel: Reims Tim Hall’s insider guide to the Champagne capital

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Decanter’s editorial team on the discovery trail
  • Panel tasting: Adriatic whites Three nations and 151 wines – 72 Recommended, 67 Highly recommended, 8 Outstanding
  • Panel tasting: Spain’s indigenous reds High scores and top value among 159 wines from around Spain’s regions: 13 Outstanding
  • Expert’s choice: Madeira Pick of the island – Richard Mayson’s selection of 18 fortified treats
  • Weekday wines White, rosé, red and more: 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Updates and upcoming releases
  • Marketwatch spotlight: California Mature vintages are on a roll, led by in-demand 2013

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked News, views & more
  • Your letters
  • Andrew Jefford’s column Bright prospects for Niagara Chardonnay
  • Hugh Johnson’s column Hugh puts the emphasis on intensity
  • DWWA 2022 highlights Best sweet wines around the world
  • Wine to 5: Tatiana Fokina On life as Hedonism group CEO

