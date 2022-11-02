Decanter magazine latest issue: December 2022

Inside the December 2022 issue of Decanter magazine:
FEATURES
- The world’s greatest vineyards Introduced by Andrew Jefford: we take the plunge, naming our top 12 from a long list of fine candidates
- Winter warmers Olly Smith picks 30 great fuller-bodied wine buys
- South Africa’s black winemakers; building a future Tim Atkin MW
- Regional profile: Givry Burgundy in-depth – Charles Curtis MW
- Producer profile: Craggy Range, NZ With Cameron Douglas MS
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight, and five top Scottish gins
GOOD LIVING
- Perfect pairing Gateway Cassoulet
- Travel: Reims Tim Hall’s insider guide to the Champagne capital
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Decanter’s editorial team on the discovery trail
- Panel tasting: Adriatic whites Three nations and 151 wines – 72 Recommended, 67 Highly recommended, 8 Outstanding
- Panel tasting: Spain’s indigenous reds High scores and top value among 159 wines from around Spain’s regions: 13 Outstanding
- Expert’s choice: Madeira Pick of the island – Richard Mayson’s selection of 18 fortified treats
- Weekday wines White, rosé, red and more: 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Updates and upcoming releases
- Marketwatch spotlight: California Mature vintages are on a roll, led by in-demand 2013
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views & more
- Your letters
- Andrew Jefford’s column Bright prospects for Niagara Chardonnay
- Hugh Johnson’s column Hugh puts the emphasis on intensity
- DWWA 2022 highlights Best sweet wines around the world
- Wine to 5: Tatiana Fokina On life as Hedonism group CEO