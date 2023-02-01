{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer MDUxNjEwOWUyMTE0Zjc2ZjRjOWE0ZGY1ODllZDZlNmI3YWIyZDU0OWNkZjU5MTkyNDI2ZGYwODBhY2MwZDY4Nw","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine latest issue: February 2023

Decanter’s February issue offers up our insider’s guide to all things Spain. From a regional profile of Rías Baixas to wine-themed day trips, we’ve got something to banish the winter blues. Our Albariño and red Priorat panel tastings showcase some fantastic wines to try and you may want to try your hand in the kitchen with our Spanish food and wine pairings. The issue also includes a guest column from Fred Sirieix on English sparkling wine, our sponsored guide to Serbia plus much more.
Inside the February 2023 issue of Decanter magazine:

FEATURES

  • Spain travel: glorious day trips for wine lovers Shawn Hennessey suggests 10 days out from five cities
  • Rioja Gran Reserva: my top 20 Sarah Jane Evans MW’s selection
  • Regional profile: Rías Baixas With Tim Atkin MW in Galicia
  • Six from Spain: regions, dishes and wines A tour of gastronomic delights, with David Williams
  • Catalonia’s exciting winemakers 14 names pushing winemaking boundaries, by Darren Smith
  • Vintage preview: northern Rhône 2021 Matt Walls tastes and reports
  • Selling your wine Invaluable sales guidance from Chris Losh

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five top premium vodkas
  • Dark rum revolution Neil Ridley

SERBIA 2023 GUIDE: A sponsored supplement

  • Today’s Serbia Around the country’s wine regions
  • Wines to savour An array of styles: 15 of Serbia’s finest
  • Belgrade: where to eat, drink and shop By Igor Lukovic

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Recent tasting highlights from Decanter staff
  • Panel tasting: Priorat reds Rating nine wines Outstanding, judges loved their regional authenticity
  • Panel tasting: Albariño beyond Iberia Some high scores for these fresh international white wines
  • Expert’s choice: the Canary Islands David Williams’ 18 picks
  • Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20 chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Updates and upcoming releases
  • Marketwatch spotlight on Investments A look ahead to potential market trends in 2023

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked News, views & more
  • Your letters
  • Andrew Jefford’s column Why it’s difficult to make judgements based solely on yield information
  • Hugh Johnson’s column Sherry: the great failsafe favourite option
  • Guest column: Fred Sirieix How to convince more consumers to buy English sparkling wine
  • DWWA 2022 highlights: Italy’s regional flair – 18 awarded wines
  • Wine to 5: Victoria Mulu-Munywoki The influential Kenya-based sommelier, consultant and retailer

