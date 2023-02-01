Decanter magazine latest issue: February 2023

Inside the February 2023 issue of Decanter magazine:
FEATURES
- Spain travel: glorious day trips for wine lovers Shawn Hennessey suggests 10 days out from five cities
- Rioja Gran Reserva: my top 20 Sarah Jane Evans MW’s selection
- Regional profile: Rías Baixas With Tim Atkin MW in Galicia
- Six from Spain: regions, dishes and wines A tour of gastronomic delights, with David Williams
- Catalonia’s exciting winemakers 14 names pushing winemaking boundaries, by Darren Smith
- Vintage preview: northern Rhône 2021 Matt Walls tastes and reports
- Selling your wine Invaluable sales guidance from Chris Losh
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
Read the new issue in full on the Decanter Premium app
Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five top premium vodkas
- Dark rum revolution Neil Ridley
SERBIA 2023 GUIDE: A sponsored supplement
- Today’s Serbia Around the country’s wine regions
- Wines to savour An array of styles: 15 of Serbia’s finest
- Belgrade: where to eat, drink and shop By Igor Lukovic
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Recent tasting highlights from Decanter staff
- Panel tasting: Priorat reds Rating nine wines Outstanding, judges loved their regional authenticity
- Panel tasting: Albariño beyond Iberia Some high scores for these fresh international white wines
- Expert’s choice: the Canary Islands David Williams’ 18 picks
- Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20 chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Updates and upcoming releases
- Marketwatch spotlight on Investments A look ahead to potential market trends in 2023
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views & more
- Your letters
- Andrew Jefford’s column Why it’s difficult to make judgements based solely on yield information
- Hugh Johnson’s column Sherry: the great failsafe favourite option
- Guest column: Fred Sirieix How to convince more consumers to buy English sparkling wine
- DWWA 2022 highlights: Italy’s regional flair – 18 awarded wines
- Wine to 5: Victoria Mulu-Munywoki The influential Kenya-based sommelier, consultant and retailer