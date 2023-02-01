Decanter magazine latest issue: February 2023

Decanter’s February issue offers up our insider’s guide to all things Spain. From a regional profile of Rías Baixas to wine-themed day trips, we’ve got something to banish the winter blues. Our Albariño and red Priorat panel tastings showcase some fantastic wines to try and you may want to try your hand in the kitchen with our Spanish food and wine pairings. The issue also includes a guest column from Fred Sirieix on English sparkling wine, our sponsored guide to Serbia plus much more.