Decanter magazine latest issue: January 2022

Inside the January 2022 issue of Decanter Magazine:

FEATURES:

Aperitifs: how to do them well The art of starting it right, with drinks tips from Kate Hawkings

The art of starting it right, with drinks tips from Kate Hawkings Vintage preview: Chablis 2020 Andy Howard MW picks 33 of his top wines from a classic year in the region

Andy Howard MW picks 33 of his top wines from a classic year in the region Producer profile: Château Angélus Jane Anson visits one of St-Emilion’s four finest grand cru classé estates

Jane Anson visits one of St-Emilion’s four finest grand cru classé estates Bordeaux & Burgundy vintages for Christmas Panos Kakaviatos & Charles Curtis MW select the perfect vintages and appellations for the big day

Panos Kakaviatos & Charles Curtis MW select the perfect vintages and appellations for the big day And much more…

LEARNING

Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you explore the fascinating world of wine

SPIRITS

Distilled Spirits insights and cocktail recipes – plus five top Christmas gins

Spirits insights and cocktail recipes – plus five top Christmas gins Spirits: Whisky buyer’s guide The best drams out there, by Richard Woodard

GOOD LIVING

Perfect pairing Three whites, seven reds: Fiona Beckett’s top 10 tips for wines to match your turkey feast

Three whites, seven reds: Fiona Beckett’s top 10 tips for wines to match your turkey feast Travel: Scandinavia Culinary-scene temptations in three major capitals, in the company of Åsa Johansson

BUYING GUIDE

Panel tasting: vintage Champagne Unarguable quality: 93 wines, seven Outstanding, 64 Highly recommended

Unarguable quality: 93 wines, seven Outstanding, 64 Highly recommended Expert’s Choice: Sancerre & Pouilly Fumé alternatives Andy Howard MW’s top 18 Sauvignon Blancs to try

Andy Howard MW’s top 18 Sauvignon Blancs to try Seasonal buys 34 top picks under £20 to grace your festive table, chosen by the Decanter team

34 top picks under £20 to grace your festive table, chosen by the Decanter team Festive treats 16 brilliant buys between £20 and £50 – perfect for impressing your guests

16 brilliant buys between £20 and £50 – perfect for impressing your guests and much more…

COLLECTORS

Marketwatch investment news What’s making waves in the market

Marketwatch spotlight on Italy

REGULARS

Meet the experts Decanter’s authors

Uncorked News , views and more

, views and more It’s a wrap! Gift Guide A Decanter compendium of 20 great gifts for wine lovers

A Decanter compendium of 20 great gifts for wine lovers Your letters

Andrew Jefford’s column A tough 2021 for the world’s winemakers

A tough 2021 for the world’s winemakers Guest column: Chris Losh On the reality of Christmas drinks planning

On the reality of Christmas drinks planning DWWA highlights Discover 19 award-winning Shiraz reds from around Australia’s states and regions

Discover 19 award-winning Shiraz reds from around Australia’s states and regions Wine to 5: Stéphane Derenoncourt Life as a top winemaking consultant

Includes the Decanter Rioja Guide 2022:

A glimpse into our exclusive guide to all things Rioja, guest-edited by Sarah Jane Evans MW and Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW.

Main features include:

What’s hot in Rioja A complex region of many facets, Rioja is undergoing dynamic change, says Sarah Jane Evans MW, bringing benefits to wine lovers

A complex region of many facets, Rioja is undergoing dynamic change, says Sarah Jane Evans MW, bringing benefits to wine lovers Grape focus: Garnacha No longer consigned to being a mere blending ingredient, this variety is deservedly making waves, says Amaya Cervera

No longer consigned to being a mere blending ingredient, this variety is deservedly making waves, says Amaya Cervera Who’s who in Rioja Meet a selection of the region’s most important influencers – from winemakers to restaurateurs to academics

Meet a selection of the region’s most important influencers – from winemakers to restaurateurs to academics Reviving Rioja’s old vine heritage Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW gives his passionate backing to measures to protect vineyards with a history

Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW gives his passionate backing to measures to protect vineyards with a history White Rioja: my top 20 Sarah Jane Evans MW’s selection of favourite barrel-aged Rioja dry whites

Sarah Jane Evans MW’s selection of favourite barrel-aged Rioja dry whites Panel tasting: Viñedo Singular The first Decanter tasting of this new category showed excellent results, with all wines scoring 90pts or more

The first Decanter tasting of this new category showed excellent results, with all wines scoring 90pts or more Travel: a weekend in Rioja Yolanda Ortiz de Arri Izarra takes a scenic tour through hilltop villages, ancient caves and bodegas doubling as architectural masterpieces

Yolanda Ortiz de Arri Izarra takes a scenic tour through hilltop villages, ancient caves and bodegas doubling as architectural masterpieces Rioja as an investment As the market for fine Rioja takes off, Jochen de Vylder investigates the wineries and vintages you should keep an eye on

As the market for fine Rioja takes off, Jochen de Vylder investigates the wineries and vintages you should keep an eye on Vintage guide: drink or keep? Our Rioja drinkability guide, back to 2000

Our Rioja drinkability guide, back to 2000 And more…

