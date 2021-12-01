Decanter magazine latest issue: January 2022

Inside the January 2022 issue of Decanter Magazine:
FEATURES:
- Aperitifs: how to do them well The art of starting it right, with drinks tips from Kate Hawkings
- Vintage preview: Chablis 2020 Andy Howard MW picks 33 of his top wines from a classic year in the region
- Producer profile: Château Angélus Jane Anson visits one of St-Emilion’s four finest grand cru classé estates
- Bordeaux & Burgundy vintages for Christmas Panos Kakaviatos & Charles Curtis MW select the perfect vintages and appellations for the big day
- And much more…
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you explore the fascinating world of wine
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits insights and cocktail recipes – plus five top Christmas gins
- Spirits: Whisky buyer’s guide The best drams out there, by Richard Woodard
GOOD LIVING
- Perfect pairing Three whites, seven reds: Fiona Beckett’s top 10 tips for wines to match your turkey feast
- Travel: Scandinavia Culinary-scene temptations in three major capitals, in the company of Åsa Johansson
BUYING GUIDE
- Panel tasting: vintage Champagne Unarguable quality: 93 wines, seven Outstanding, 64 Highly recommended
- Expert’s Choice: Sancerre & Pouilly Fumé alternatives Andy Howard MW’s top 18 Sauvignon Blancs to try
- Seasonal buys 34 top picks under £20 to grace your festive table, chosen by the Decanter team
- Festive treats 16 brilliant buys between £20 and £50 – perfect for impressing your guests
- and much more…
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news What’s making waves in the market
- Marketwatch spotlight on Italy
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views and more
- It’s a wrap! Gift Guide A Decanter compendium of 20 great gifts for wine lovers
- Your letters
- Andrew Jefford’s column A tough 2021 for the world’s winemakers
- Guest column: Chris Losh On the reality of Christmas drinks planning
- DWWA highlights Discover 19 award-winning Shiraz reds from around Australia’s states and regions
- Wine to 5: Stéphane Derenoncourt Life as a top winemaking consultant
Includes the Decanter Rioja Guide 2022:
A glimpse into our exclusive guide to all things Rioja, guest-edited by Sarah Jane Evans MW and Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW.
Main features include:
- What’s hot in Rioja A complex region of many facets, Rioja is undergoing dynamic change, says Sarah Jane Evans MW, bringing benefits to wine lovers
- Grape focus: Garnacha No longer consigned to being a mere blending ingredient, this variety is deservedly making waves, says Amaya Cervera
- Who’s who in Rioja Meet a selection of the region’s most important influencers – from winemakers to restaurateurs to academics
- Reviving Rioja’s old vine heritage Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW gives his passionate backing to measures to protect vineyards with a history
- White Rioja: my top 20 Sarah Jane Evans MW’s selection of favourite barrel-aged Rioja dry whites
- Panel tasting: Viñedo Singular The first Decanter tasting of this new category showed excellent results, with all wines scoring 90pts or more
- Travel: a weekend in Rioja Yolanda Ortiz de Arri Izarra takes a scenic tour through hilltop villages, ancient caves and bodegas doubling as architectural masterpieces
- Rioja as an investment As the market for fine Rioja takes off, Jochen de Vylder investigates the wineries and vintages you should keep an eye on
- Vintage guide: drink or keep? Our Rioja drinkability guide, back to 2000
- And more…
