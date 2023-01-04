{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer NjU5YjQ5NmY4ZTA2OTFiZWEzMjBmMzM3ZmRjOGUxOGQ1ZjY5NjA0MmM4Y2FjZmYzNzU4ZGFhMTQ4OTBkZTMzMA","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine latest issue: January 2023

Decanter’s January 2023 issue has everything you need to start the year on a high – if you’re celebrating a milestone event this year, check out our guide to the perfect anniversary wines for 2023. Our complete run down of the best wines of 2022 will give you plenty of top choices tasted by our experts. Stateside, explore New York‘s Long Island and the cooler AVAs of Sonoma County with our guides. We also cover the best bag in box wines available on UK shelves – plus much more, including our in-depth Italy supplement.
Inside the January 2023 issue of Decanter magazine:

FEATURES

  • Wines of the Year The best wines of 2022, nominated and retasted by Decanter experts
  • Anniversary wines for 2023 Anthony Rose picks out his perfect wines for 2023’s big celebrations
  • Vintage preview: Burgundy 2021 A difficult vintage but some great wines, writes Charles Curtis MW
  • Sonoma County’s cool side Brooke Herron profiles three of the region’s cool-climate AVAs
  • Bag in box – a Decanter guide Natalie Earl on the 25 best bag in box wines on the UK shelves

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five top low/no-alcohol spirits
  • Scotland’s young-gun distillers Peter Ranscombe meets the drinks industry’s next generation

GOOD LIVING

  • Perfect pairing: Tamarind and ginger roast lamb by Melissa Thompson
  • Travel: Long Island, New York With Lauren Mowery as guide

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Recent tasting highlights from Decanter staff
  • Panel tasting: Roussillon whites ‘Elegant white wines’, was the verdict from the three judges
  • Panel tasting: Douro reds 70 wines tasted from Portugal’s classic region
  • Weekday wines 25 top whites, rosés, reds and fortifieds under £20 chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Updates and upcoming releases
  • Marketwatch spotlight on Champagne Prices for the top brands continue to rise fast

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors 8 Uncorked News, views & more
  • Your letters
  • Andrew Jefford’s column Why estates choose to use Vin de France
  • Guest column: Chris Losh Lighthearted predictions for the year ahead in the wine world
  • DWWA 2022 highlights: 15 great award-winning Languedoc reds
  • Wine to 5: Gabriel Lepousez Wine-focused neuroscientist

Inside Decanter’s Italy supplement:

  • Welcome James Button on the joys of discovery to be found in Italy’s wines
  • Meet the Decanter experts Our team of international Italian wine contributors
  • Piedmont reds in three steps There’s so much to know about this northwestern region. Michaela Morris breaks it down
  • Climate change in Italy Aldo Fiordelli outlines how producers around the regions are adapting to beat the heat
  • Prosecco Simple? Far from it. James Button reveals the complexity at the heart of these popular sparklers
  • Chianti Classico: drink, cellar, invest Raffaele Mosca helps you identify the right wines to drink, lay down, or add to your investment portfolio
  • Bolgheri’s hidden gems Among its glitzy names, this Tuscan region is also home to a band of innovative smaller producers, as Filippo Magnani reveals
  • Italy’s lighter reds Michael Garner’s selection of 20 deliciously drinkable reds to enjoy from around the country
  • Interview: Elena Fucci In Basilicata, Carla Capalbo meets a winemaker taking Aglianico to new heights
  • Taurasi: a buyer’s guide Anthony Rose takes a close look at this Campanian region and why its Aglianico reds are earning their place in Italy’s top flight
  • Sicily: Cerasuolo de Vittoria In the island’s south, Tiziano Gaia profiles this delightfully cherryish red as it marks 50 years of DOC recognition
  • Travel: Valpolicella The beautiful Veneto landscape is one for all wine lovers’ must-visit lists, says Sarah Lane
  • A wine tour of Italy James Button recommends 25 wines that show the breadth of Italy’s range and styles

