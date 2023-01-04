Decanter magazine latest issue: January 2023

Inside the January 2023 issue of Decanter magazine:
FEATURES
- Wines of the Year The best wines of 2022, nominated and retasted by Decanter experts
- Anniversary wines for 2023 Anthony Rose picks out his perfect wines for 2023’s big celebrations
- Vintage preview: Burgundy 2021 A difficult vintage but some great wines, writes Charles Curtis MW
- Sonoma County’s cool side Brooke Herron profiles three of the region’s cool-climate AVAs
- Bag in box – a Decanter guide Natalie Earl on the 25 best bag in box wines on the UK shelves
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five top low/no-alcohol spirits
- Scotland’s young-gun distillers Peter Ranscombe meets the drinks industry’s next generation
GOOD LIVING
- Perfect pairing: Tamarind and ginger roast lamb by Melissa Thompson
- Travel: Long Island, New York With Lauren Mowery as guide
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Recent tasting highlights from Decanter staff
- Panel tasting: Roussillon whites ‘Elegant white wines’, was the verdict from the three judges
- Panel tasting: Douro reds 70 wines tasted from Portugal’s classic region
- Weekday wines 25 top whites, rosés, reds and fortifieds under £20 chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Updates and upcoming releases
- Marketwatch spotlight on Champagne Prices for the top brands continue to rise fast
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors 8 Uncorked News, views & more
- Your letters
- Andrew Jefford’s column Why estates choose to use Vin de France
- Guest column: Chris Losh Lighthearted predictions for the year ahead in the wine world
- DWWA 2022 highlights: 15 great award-winning Languedoc reds
- Wine to 5: Gabriel Lepousez Wine-focused neuroscientist
Inside Decanter’s Italy supplement:
- Welcome James Button on the joys of discovery to be found in Italy’s wines
- Meet the Decanter experts Our team of international Italian wine contributors
- Piedmont reds in three steps There’s so much to know about this northwestern region. Michaela Morris breaks it down
- Climate change in Italy Aldo Fiordelli outlines how producers around the regions are adapting to beat the heat
- Prosecco Simple? Far from it. James Button reveals the complexity at the heart of these popular sparklers
- Chianti Classico: drink, cellar, invest Raffaele Mosca helps you identify the right wines to drink, lay down, or add to your investment portfolio
- Bolgheri’s hidden gems Among its glitzy names, this Tuscan region is also home to a band of innovative smaller producers, as Filippo Magnani reveals
- Italy’s lighter reds Michael Garner’s selection of 20 deliciously drinkable reds to enjoy from around the country
- Interview: Elena Fucci In Basilicata, Carla Capalbo meets a winemaker taking Aglianico to new heights
- Taurasi: a buyer’s guide Anthony Rose takes a close look at this Campanian region and why its Aglianico reds are earning their place in Italy’s top flight
- Sicily: Cerasuolo de Vittoria In the island’s south, Tiziano Gaia profiles this delightfully cherryish red as it marks 50 years of DOC recognition
- Travel: Valpolicella The beautiful Veneto landscape is one for all wine lovers’ must-visit lists, says Sarah Lane
- A wine tour of Italy James Button recommends 25 wines that show the breadth of Italy’s range and styles
