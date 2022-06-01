Decanter magazine latest issue: July 2022

Inside the Decanter magazine July 2022 issue:
FEATURES
- Fuller-bodied rosés: proud to be pink, Elizabeth Gabay MW
- Can rosé wines really age?, Elizabeth Gabay MW
- 10 reasons to drink English sparkling wine, Susy Atkins
- Decanter guide to picnicking for wine lovers, Chris Losh
- Piedmont Nebbiolo guide: the latest releases, Aldo Fiordelli
- Winemaker profile: Sam Kaplan, Jonathan Cristaldi in Napa Valley
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom: Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
Read the new issue in full on the Decanter Premium app
Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads
SPIRITS
- Distilled: Spirits, cocktails and insight – plus five Cognacs for cocktails
- The perfect Martini: A cocktail classic at home, by Alicia Miller
GOOD LIVING
- Perfect pairing: It can be done…White and red to match spicy lamb
- Travel: Alsace – City and vineyards, a trip to leave a lasting impression, guided by Panos Kakaviatos
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks: Recent tasting favourites from Decanter’s staff
- Panel tasting: Godello – 52 wines tasted, three rated Outstanding. Fresh dry whites to seek out from northwest Spain
- Panel tasting: Value Argentinian Malbec Under £20 – consistent quality but quite a lot of oak
- Weekday wines: White, rosé, red and more – 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines: Seven standout buys to impress guests or enjoy at your leisure, costing £20-£50
- Expert’s choice: Canned wines – 18 of the best selected by Peter Ranscombe
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news: Fine wine market update and upcoming releases
- Marketwatch spotlight on Italy: Big-name SuperTuscans set the pace, but there are other quality producers to watch
REGULARS
- Meet the experts: Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked: News, views & more
- Your letters
- Andrew Jefford’s column: Can wine help us deal with tragedy?
- DWWA 2021 highlights: Riesling winners from around the world
- Wine to 5: Vincent O’Brien of wine storage specialist Octavian
Inside Decanter’s Bordeaux supplement 2022
CONTENTS
- Welcome to Bordeaux, Georgie Hindle
- Meet the experts: Decanter’s authors
- Introduction: the fast-changing face of Bordeaux, Stephen Brook
- Bordeaux’s innovative owners and winemakers, Elin McCoy MW
- 10 years on: Bordeaux’s 2012 vintage revisited, Sebastian Payne MW
- The Ambassadeurs de Graves: A new annual initiative enlivening the region, Georgina Hindle
- Regional profile: Margaux, Panos Kakaviatos
- The delights of older Bordeaux vintages, Charles Curtis MW
- Producer profile: Château Léoville Poyferré, St-Julien, Georgie Hindle meets the new generation
- The 2000s vintages, Jane Anson
- St-Emilion: contenders for promotion, Panos Kakaviatos
- Pomerol in three steps, Colin Hay
- Panel tasting: Médoc grand cru classé 2017 – 62 wines tasted, with 11 rated Outstanding and two Exceptional by our expert panel.
- Expert’s choice: Dry whites under £25, Andy Howard MW
- Travel: Exploring Sauternes country, Ceil Miller Bouchet
- Vintage guide: To drink or keep?