Decanter magazine latest issue: July 2022

Delicious fuller-bodied rosés, top canned wines and our essential picnic guide will set you up for summer, but you'll also find Piedmont Nebbiolo releases, great-value Argentinian Malbec and how to mix the perfect Martini - plus much more, including an in-depth Bordeaux supplement.
Inside the Decanter magazine July 2022 issue:

FEATURES

  • Fuller-bodied rosés: proud to be pink, Elizabeth Gabay MW
  • Can rosé wines really age?, Elizabeth Gabay MW
  • 10 reasons to drink English sparkling wine, Susy Atkins
  • Decanter guide to picnicking for wine lovers, Chris Losh
  • Piedmont Nebbiolo guide: the latest releases, Aldo Fiordelli
  • Winemaker profile: Sam Kaplan, Jonathan Cristaldi in Napa Valley

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom: Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

SPIRITS

  • Distilled: Spirits, cocktails and insight – plus five Cognacs for cocktails
  • The perfect Martini: A cocktail classic at home, by Alicia Miller

GOOD LIVING

  • Perfect pairing: It can be done…White and red to match spicy lamb
  • Travel: Alsace City and vineyards, a trip to leave a lasting impression, guided by Panos Kakaviatos

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks: Recent tasting favourites from Decanter’s staff
  • Panel tasting: Godello  – 52 wines tasted, three rated Outstanding. Fresh dry whites to seek out from northwest Spain
  • Panel tasting: Value Argentinian Malbec Under £20 – consistent quality but quite a lot of oak
  • Weekday wines: White, rosé, red and more – 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines: Seven standout buys to impress guests or enjoy at your leisure, costing £20-£50
  • Expert’s choice: Canned wines – 18 of the best selected by Peter Ranscombe

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news: Fine wine market update and upcoming releases
  • Marketwatch spotlight on Italy: Big-name SuperTuscans set the pace, but there are other quality producers to watch

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts: Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked: News, views & more
  • Your letters
  • Andrew Jefford’s column: Can wine help us deal with tragedy?
  • DWWA 2021 highlights: Riesling winners from around the world
  • Wine to 5: Vincent O’Brien of wine storage specialist Octavian

Inside Decanter’s Bordeaux supplement 2022

Decanter Bordeaux supplement 2022

CONTENTS

  • Welcome to Bordeaux, Georgie Hindle
  • Meet the experts: Decanter’s authors
  • Introduction: the fast-changing face of Bordeaux, Stephen Brook
  • Bordeaux’s innovative owners and winemakers, Elin McCoy MW
  • 10 years on: Bordeaux’s 2012 vintage revisited, Sebastian Payne MW
  • The Ambassadeurs de Graves: A new annual initiative enlivening the region, Georgina Hindle
  • Regional profile: Margaux, Panos Kakaviatos
  • The delights of older Bordeaux vintages, Charles Curtis MW
  • Producer profile: Château Léoville Poyferré, St-Julien, Georgie Hindle meets the new generation
  • The 2000s vintages, Jane Anson
  • St-Emilion: contenders for promotion, Panos Kakaviatos
  • Pomerol in three steps, Colin Hay
  • Panel tasting: Médoc grand cru classé 2017 – 62 wines tasted, with 11 rated Outstanding and two Exceptional by our expert panel.
  • Expert’s choice: Dry whites under £25, Andy Howard MW
  • Travel: Exploring Sauternes country,  Ceil Miller Bouchet
  • Vintage guide: To drink or keep?

