Decanter magazine latest issue: July 2023

- Summer rosé ultimate guide For your party season choice, it has to be pink. Olly Smith whittles it down to 20, in a plethora of styles
- Bordeaux 2022 en primeur A hot, dry, yet successful vintage unlike any other. Full insight and 60 top wines, selected by Georgie Hindle
- Wine heists Chris Mercer tells the stories of recent audacious thefts
- Extreme wine projects Crazy or brave? Amanda Barnes in south Patagonia, Anna Lee C Iljima in the South Pacific, Åsa Johansson on Persian wine made in Sweden
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five excellent gins for summer
- Summer cocktails By Laura Foster
GOOD LIVING
- Perfect pairing Spaghetti al limone with southern Italian white or red
- Travel: Tours & Touraine The sights and flavours of the beautiful Loire region, with Alicia Miller
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Recent tasting highlights from Decanter staff
- Panel tasting: Sancerre & Pouilly-Fumé Seven Outstanding and 31 Highly recommended from the 72 tasted of these Loire white classics
- Panel tasting: Prosecco The big sparkle – 198 wines that showed consistent quality at all prices
- Expert’s choice: Terra Alta Beth Willard’s pick of 18 bright Mediterranean whites and reds
- Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20 chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Auction updates; what’s on the radar; Champagne market cools
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views & more
- Andrew Jefford’s column On the trials, tribulations and sheer commitment required to be a producer of quality wine in Syria
- Guest column: Arthur Coggill Why that €4 claret you enjoyed on holiday can’t be found in the UK
- DWWA 2023 highlights: Australian Chardonnay Celebrating 14 Gold, Platinum and Best in Show wines
- Wine to 5: Michael Baynes Working as a Bordeaux-based vineyard transaction specialist