{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer ZWE0NTZlZTEyYzM3MmEyMzA4N2Q3MzNkYTRjNjA5Zjk2ODIwMWZhZWI2NjExMGQyNTk4YzBjNGE5MDRjN2ExNg","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine latest issue: July 2023

The July issue welcomes the summer with our ultimate guide to rosé and a selection of seasonal cocktails – perfect pours for outdoor drinking. We also explore wine projects in unlikely growing regions and tell the stories of some of the boldest recent wine heists. We bring you our insight into Bordeaux 2022 en primeur and in travel, we investigate the sights and tastes of Tours and Touraine in the Loire.
Decanter Staff Decanter Staff

Inside the July 2023 issue of Decanter magazine:

FEATURES

  • Summer rosé ultimate guide For your party season choice, it has to be pink. Olly Smith whittles it down to 20, in a plethora of styles
  • Bordeaux 2022 en primeur A hot, dry, yet successful vintage unlike any other. Full insight and 60 top wines, selected by Georgie Hindle
  • Wine heists Chris Mercer tells the stories of recent audacious thefts
  • Extreme wine projects Crazy or brave? Amanda Barnes in south Patagonia, Anna Lee C Iljima in the South Pacific, Åsa Johansson on Persian wine made in Sweden

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

Read the new issue in full on the Decanter Premium app

Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five excellent gins for summer
  • Summer cocktails By Laura Foster

GOOD LIVING

  • Perfect pairing Spaghetti al limone with southern Italian white or red
  • Travel: Tours & Touraine The sights and flavours of the beautiful Loire region, with Alicia Miller

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Recent tasting highlights from Decanter staff
  • Panel tasting: Sancerre & Pouilly-Fumé Seven Outstanding and 31 Highly recommended from the 72 tasted of these Loire white classics
  • Panel tasting: Prosecco The big sparkle – 198 wines that showed consistent quality at all prices
  • Expert’s choice: Terra Alta Beth Willard’s pick of 18 bright Mediterranean whites and reds
  • Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20 chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Auction updates; what’s on the radar; Champagne market cools

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked News, views & more
  • Andrew Jefford’s column On the trials, tribulations and sheer commitment required to be a producer of quality wine in Syria
  • Guest column: Arthur Coggill Why that €4 claret you enjoyed on holiday can’t be found in the UK
  • DWWA 2023 highlights: Australian Chardonnay Celebrating 14 Gold, Platinum and Best in Show wines
  • Wine to 5: Michael Baynes Working as a Bordeaux-based vineyard transaction specialist

Subscribe to the print magazine and enjoy great savings today

Pick up a cut-price subscription to Decanter, wherever in the world you are

or

Get access to this issue and previous issues dating back to 2013 with the Decanter Premium app

Gift a Decanter Premium subscription 

Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads

Latest Wine News