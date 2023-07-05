Decanter magazine latest issue: July 2023

The July issue welcomes the summer with our ultimate guide to rosé and a selection of seasonal cocktails – perfect pours for outdoor drinking. We also explore wine projects in unlikely growing regions and tell the stories of some of the boldest recent wine heists. We bring you our insight into Bordeaux 2022 en primeur and in travel, we investigate the sights and tastes of Tours and Touraine in the Loire.