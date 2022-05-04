{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer NjFkYWUxMDE1ZjQ4YzY0NGE5NmZjYzMzMWNiNTIxMWViMjE0ZTAyZjEwYjZjY2IzNzk1M2Q4ODQ2NjNjODFkMg","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine latest issue: June 2022

Our June issue focuses on Pinot Noir, regarded for its distinction and versatility. We also explore Mendocino County in California but if spirits are more your tipple, we recommend the best gins for spring...
Inside the June 2022 issue of Decanter Magazine:

FEATURES

  • Finding value in Burgundy’s Côte de Nuits Charles Curtis MW
  • Spätburgunder Caro Maurer MW
  • NZ Pinot Noir: 20 premium wines Selected by Decanter’s Tina Gellie
  • Muscadet: the crus communaux Beverley Blanning MW
  • The language of tasting notes Chris Losh on the good – and bad

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five gins ideal for spring
  • New-wave whiskeys in America Richard Woodward

GOOD LIVING

  • Perfect pairing Zesty, fresh whites to go with a cod roe emulsion
  • Travel: Mendocino wine country Brooke Herron in California

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Decanter staff’s favourite recent tasting finds
  • Panel tasting: Châteauneuf-du- Pape 2019 & 2009 From 96 tasted, 21 outstanding wines – it really is worth tucking these top reds away
  • Panel tasting: Australian Riesling Our judges loved these crisp, fruit-driven dry whites, ideal as the weather warms up
  • Expert’s choice: Spanish Garnacha Sarah Jane Evans MW’s pick of three whites and 15 reds
  • Weekday wines White, rosé, red and more: 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Seven standout buys to impress guests or enjoy at your leisure, costing £20-£50

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Updates and upcoming releases
  • Marketwatch spotlight: California The big names set the pace, but there is more potential

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked News, views & more
  • Your letters
  • Andrew Jefford’s column Pinot Noir: behind its cult status 1
  • Hugh Johnson’s column On the comforting appeal of the familiar
  • Wine to 5: Kevin Shaw Design agency director

