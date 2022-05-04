Decanter magazine latest issue: June 2022

Inside the June 2022 issue of Decanter Magazine:
FEATURES
- Finding value in Burgundy’s Côte de Nuits Charles Curtis MW
- Spätburgunder Caro Maurer MW
- NZ Pinot Noir: 20 premium wines Selected by Decanter’s Tina Gellie
- Muscadet: the crus communaux Beverley Blanning MW
- The language of tasting notes Chris Losh on the good – and bad
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five gins ideal for spring
- New-wave whiskeys in America Richard Woodward
GOOD LIVING
- Perfect pairing Zesty, fresh whites to go with a cod roe emulsion
- Travel: Mendocino wine country Brooke Herron in California
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Decanter staff’s favourite recent tasting finds
- Panel tasting: Châteauneuf-du- Pape 2019 & 2009 From 96 tasted, 21 outstanding wines – it really is worth tucking these top reds away
- Panel tasting: Australian Riesling Our judges loved these crisp, fruit-driven dry whites, ideal as the weather warms up
- Expert’s choice: Spanish Garnacha Sarah Jane Evans MW’s pick of three whites and 15 reds
- Weekday wines White, rosé, red and more: 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Seven standout buys to impress guests or enjoy at your leisure, costing £20-£50
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Updates and upcoming releases
- Marketwatch spotlight: California The big names set the pace, but there is more potential
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views & more
- Your letters
- Andrew Jefford’s column Pinot Noir: behind its cult status 1
- Hugh Johnson’s column On the comforting appeal of the familiar
- Wine to 5: Kevin Shaw Design agency director
